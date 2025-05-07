Watch the aftermath of Indian missile strikes on Pakistan-administered Kashmir

India has launched a major pre-dawn strike on Pakistan, saying it targeted nine sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir early on Wednesday 7 May.

According to a spokesperson for the Pakistani military, at least eight civilians were killed in the pre-dawn airstrikes.

Video footage shows widespread destruction in the city of Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Tensions have escalated sharply between the nuclear-armed neighbours following last month's militant attack on tourists in the Indian-administered portion of Kashmir.

India has accused Pakistan of supporting the attackers, a claim Islamabad has denied.