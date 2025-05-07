Donald Trump called airstrikes India said it launched in Pakistani Kashmir on Wednesday (7 May) “a shame.”

The US president added that he hopes fighting between India and Pakistan “ends very quickly” and “people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past.”

Indian armed forces launched "Operation Sindoor," saying they had attacked "terrorist infrastructure" in nine sites. Pakistan vowed to respond to the attacks.

It comes amid heightened tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours following an attack on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir last month.