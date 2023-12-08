Rapper Kodak Black arrested on cocaine charges in Florida

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

“Tunnel Vision” rapper Kodak Black has been arrested in South Florida on charges of possession of cocaine, tampering with physical evidence and improperly stopping or parking his vehicle.

26-year-old Black, real name Bill Kapri, was held in custody at Broward County jail on Thursday (7 December), records show.

According to local news outlets who viewed the police report, Black was found asleep at the wheel of his Bentley SUV, which was stationary and blocking traffic in Plantation, Florida.

Black is no stranger to South Florida law enforcement. He was arrested last year on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He was freed on a $75,000 bond, and regular drug testing was a condition of his release.

Black was ordered to drug rehab for 30 days earlier this year after missing a drug test in February and then testing positive for fentanyl several days later, according to court records.

“Whatever I need to do, cry, beg, I’ll do it. But there’s so much about this situation that isn’t right,” Black told the judge at the time. “I don’t know why people be so hungry to send me to jail.”

Kodak Black (2017 Invision)

Then, last June, a warrant for his arrest was issued after authorities said he didn’t show up for a 9 June drug test.

Black was also arrested on a trespassing charge on New Year’s Day in 2022 in Pompano Beach.

In January 2021, then-President Donald Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper had for falsifying documents used to buy weapons. Black had served about half his sentence. While behind bars, he released his third studio album, Bill Israel.

The rapper has sold more than 30 million singles, with massive hits such as “Super Gremlin,” which reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100 last year.

A phone message left with Black's lawyer wasn't immediately returned.

In 2022, Black was shot in the leg while leaving a party held for Justin Bieber in Los Angeles.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press