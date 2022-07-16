Kodak Black arrested and charged with drug possession in Florida
Rapper was shot at a party for Justin Bieber earlier this year
Kodak Black has been arrested and charged in Florida after police pulled the rapper over in his car for illegal window tinting.
According to US reports, authorities said they found 31 oxycodone pills and $74,960 (£63,230) in cash during the search.
Black’s lawyer Bradford Cohen told TMZ: “Never judge a case based on an arrest. There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defence, especially in this case. We negotiated a bond of $75,000 [£63,264] and we will move forward with resolving the matter quickly.”
Oxycodone is a narcotic drug prescribed to treat severe pain, and can be highly addictive.
In February, Black was shot in the leg while leaving a party held for Justin Bieber.
The musician had been a guest at a Super Bowl weekend party at The Nice Guy, a restaurant in Los Angeles.
According to reports by TMZ, Black – real name Bill Kapri – was outside the restaurant with fellow rappers Gunna and Lil Baby.
A fight broke out within the group, with Black reportedly attempting to punch someone when gunshots were heard by witnesses.
In 2019, Black was arrested for weapons possession and was sentenced to almost four years in federal prison. While behind bars, he released his third studio album, Bill Israel. He was pardoned by former US president Donald Trump in 2021.
His fourth album, Back for Everything, followed in 2022, and contains the hit single “Super Gremlin”.
