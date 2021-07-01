Kodak Black condemned after tossing ‘$100 bills’ into the ocean

Kodak Black is being condemned for apparently throwing thousands of dollars into the ocean while onboard a boat, sparking outrage across social media.

The (now) deleted video showed the controversial 24-year-old rapper carelessly tossing wads of what appear to be $100 bills into the water.

The “ZEZE” rapper’s fans are speculating that his actions are a response to his falling out with Sniper Gang rapper Jackboy.

Kodak recently spoke out during an Instagram live session, saying that he blames himself for spoiling artists like Jackboy and assisting them to shape their careers, when they supposedly had egotistical hidden plans and didn’t express gratitude to him afterward.

Jackboy reacted to Kodak’s comments in his own Instagram live about how he is still his “brother” and that he didn’t owe anybody a clarification about their relationship.

“Hey, see your number, unblock me off Instagram, see your number, and I can holla at you. All that other s***? Everybody know like, as far as ‘day ones,’ Jackboy’s a real a** n****. So, I’m not gonna go in detail or explain shit to nobody. I don’t care.” he said.

Fans remain infuriated by the Florida-based rapper’s actions. One person wrote: “You could’ve paid for someone’s tuition or helped the community but you rather throw money in the water to prove what ? #KodakBlack” wrote another person.

“If this was supposed to impress, it is a BIG FAIL. One of the absolute stupidest things I have ever seen. #KodakBlack,” wrote another person.

Kodak Black’s Instagram and Twitter accounts have now been deactivated.

Earlier this year, the rapper was sentenced to 18 months probation after he pled guilty to first-degree assault and battery in a sexual assault of a teenage girl in a hotel in 2016.

Ed Clements, the 12th Circuit Solicitor in South Carolina’s Florence County, told TMZ that the rapper confessed to biting the girl in court.

He claimed the rapper apologised soon after.