Kristen Stewart directs boygenius for their 14-minute music video The Film

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Boygenius have released The Film directed by Kristen Stewart, a visual counterpart to their first full-length album The Record.

Formed in 2018 by singers Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, the indie rock supergroup followed up their self-titled 2018 EP boygenius with their debut album on Friday (31 March).

Along with the 12-track record, the trio teamed up with Oscar-nominated actor Stewart to produce a 14-minute music video featuring visuals for the songs “$20”, “Emily I’m Sorry”, and “True Blue”.

In the first part of the triptych, a confused Baker is shown hastily running around an unfamiliar rural home where she eventually helps repair an old car.

Bridgers leads the second portion, singing “Emily I’m Sorry” as she stands in the middle of a monster truck arena as trucks drive around her.

The final act follows Dacus as she paints the interior of a house a deep blue. She’s then joined by her bandmates who help finish the job, while the three take turns making out with each other.

It ends with a shot of the trio cuddled up in bed together.

Last month, Boygenius announced two huge UK shows in London and Halifax in support of their new album. The band will play Gunnersbury Park in London on 20 August and Halifax’s The Piece Hall on 22 August.

Fellow three-piece pop band MUNA, who are signed to Bridger’s label, will also support the group in London.

In Helen Brown’s five-star review of The Record for The Independent, she hailed Boygenius’ “spectacular” debut record as proof that the “indie supergroup are greater than the sum of their parts”.

The Record and The Film are out now.