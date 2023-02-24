The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
boygenius announce huge UK headline shows in London and Halifax
The super-group consisting of Phoebe Brigders, Lucy Dacas and Julien Baker announced a new album last month
Boygenius have announced two huge UK shows in London and Halifax.
The super-group consisting of solo artists Phoebe Brigders, Lucy Dacas and Julien Baker announced their new album, The Record, last month.
The band will play Gunnersbury Park in London on 20 August and Halifax’s The Piece Hall on 22 August.
The group will be supported in London by three piece MUNA, who are signed to Bridgers’ label, Saddest Factory Records, and singer Ethel Cain. Cain will also support the group when they play up north.
Boygenius announced the news of their new album on 18 January, and shared three new songs from the forthcoming release.
“The record is out 31 March and three songs are out now,” they wrote on Instagram at the time.
While discussing the new album in an interview with Rolling Stone in January, Bridgers confirmed she was not engaged.
Back in November, Bridgers and Normal People star Paul Mescal were rumoured to be engaged. However, their fans now believe they have broken up.
Bridgers explained that one of the forthcoming singles from the new record, “Revolution O”, is about “falling in love online”.
“With the attention span of being in lockdown, it was just really beautiful,” Bridgers said.
According to Rolling Stone, Bridgers did not comment on who the song was about or whether the couple are still together, but she did confirm she is not currently engaged.
How to get tickets to see boygenius:
Album pre-order registration is open now, ahead of general release here, which gives those who order early ticket access.
General sale tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday 3 March and will be available at Ticketmaster here.
