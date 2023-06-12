Kylie Minogue gets hearts going ‘Padam Padam’ in surprise Summertime Ball appearance

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kylie Minogue delighted fans as she made a surprise appearance at the Capital Summertime Ball.

The Australian singer is currently experiencing a new wave of interest thanks for her electronic dance track “Padam Padam”, which has been declared by many as the “song of the summer” and is soaring high in the UK and US charts.

On Sunday (11 June), Minogue had an unannounced cameo at Wembley Stadium, as part of Capital Radio’s annual concert celebrating the best in popular music.

As well as performing “Padam Padam”, the 55-year-old treated crowds to her 2001 hit “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head”, while wearing a flowing red dress with matching PVC gloves and boots.

Sharing behind-the-scenes footage from her surprise performance on Instagram, Minogue wrote: “When you’re about to PADAM PADAM at WEMBLEY STAAAAADIUUUM! What a treat to surprise you all at @capitalofficial’s Summertime Ball!”

In the comment section, fans shared their excitement at Minogue’s popularity rising again.

“Words cannot express, as a queer as f*** person, how brilliant it is to see Kylie get so much widespread (deserved) attention,” one commenter wrote. “A true pop phenomenon and a wonderful human being. We do not deserve Kylie, let’s celebrate her.”

“Yay!! Padaming these major shows!!” another comment read.

One fan wrote: “I literally welled up with pride watching the performance! Our Kylie just did THAT!”

Also performing at the Summertime Ball were Niall Horan, the Jonas Brothers and Anne-Marie.

“Padam Padam” currently sits at No 12 position in the UK charts, her highest charting song since 2011’s “Higher”.

The track will feature on her forthcoming album Tension, which is released in September. It is her 16th studio album, and marks 35 years since the release of her self-titled debut.