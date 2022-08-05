Lady A postpone tour as Charles Kelley embarks on ‘journey to sobriety’
‘We are a band, but more importantly… we’re family,’ the band said in a social post
Lady A have postponed their Request Line tour to enable Charles Kelley to embark on a “journey to sobriety”.
On Thursday (4 August), the country band shared a statement to Instagram in which they admitted that the postponement was a “hard but important decision to make”.
Kelley is the vocalist and guitarist in the group, which formed in Nashville in 2006.
“We are a band, but more importantly… we’re family,” Lady A wrote in the statement. “We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety.
“So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together.”
The tour will now be postponed until 2023, with ticket holders contacted in the “next few days”.
The band, consisting of Kelley, Hilary Scott (vocals, guitar) and Dave Haywood (background vocals, guitar, piano, mandolin), said that they hope that this decision will make next year the “best yet”.
You can read the full statement from the band below:
You can find more information on Lady A’s rescheduled tour here.
