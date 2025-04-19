Lady Gaga praised for handling microphone malfunction during Coachella set
Singer told the crowd ‘at least you know I sing live’ as she apologised for the mistake
Lady Gaga has been applauded by fans after her deft handling of a tricky microphone malfunction during the opening minutes of her second Coachella headline set.
The pop icon, 39, took to the festival stage in Indio, California, on Friday night (18 April) for her second headline performance, after earning acclaim from fans and critics for her set last week.
But as she began to tackle her second song, recent single “Abracadabra”, Gaga’s head mic started to glitch and kept cutting off throughout the track.
The Oscar winner appeared unperturbed by the issue, continuing to sing and execute her tricky choreography while suspended on top of a towering dress-like structure.
Then, as she descended through the giant dress, she seamlessly picked up a handheld microphone to replace the broken piece of tech.
She then continued with the rest of the song, dancing with the microphone in one hand and a cane in the other, before performing the next track on her setlist, the 2011 single “Judas”.
A few moments later, after a quick costume change, the singer reemerged with a brand new head mic and continued to perform the rest of the set without any issues.
Gaga acknowledged the problems later in the evening with a quip to the crowd, telling the festival audience: “I’m sorry my mic was broken for a second. At least you know I sing live.”
The musician received plenty of praise on social media for the way she dealt with the incident, with fans suggesting that the mishap only served as proof of her talent.
“This microphone mishap is the best thing that could happen!!!” said one X/Twitter user. “Everyone WILL be talking about it.”
“Seeing Lady Gaga's mic malfunction and she managed to perform with a regular microphone with ease just proves how amazing at improv she is,” another wrote. “I really enjoyed seeing how she managed to salvage the performance, and it makes me respect her even more.”
“Gaga the professional even with the malfunctioning microphone,” a third said.
“Lady Gaga's microphone cutting out within 30 seconds of her starting her performance and then she was given a hand microphone and readjusted perfectly.........THATS MOTHER,” another added.
After Gaga’s first performance last week, the star was hailed for cementing her status among the festival’s greatest headline performers.
The musician told her fans that she had wanted to “make a romantic gesture” towards them by building “an opera house in the desert”.
Her set marks the second time she has headlined the Californian festival, having previously topped the bill back in 2017.
