Woman who returned Lady Gaga’s dogs arrested with four others in French bulldogs theft

Five people have been arrested in connection with the theft of Lady Gaga’s dogs in February, including the woman who initially returned them, authorities have announced.

The Los Angeles Police Department told The Independent on Thursday that five people have been charged over their alleged involvement in the theft of the singer’s two French bulldogs.

Gaga’s dog walker was shot during the robbery and has recovered from his injuries.

Three of the people charged – James Jackson, Jaylin White, and Lafayette Whaley, face one count each of attempted murder and robbery.

The other two people – Harold White and Jennifer McBride – face one count each of accessory attempted murder. White and McBride were allegedly found to be accessories after the initial crime, the LAPD said.

The LAPD said that McBride “reported that she found the dogs and responded to the reward email to return the dogs”, and “ultimately brought the dogs to LAPD Olympic Station”.

According to the LAPD, detectives do not believe the suspects were motivated by the identity of the dog’s owner (Gaga), but rather because they allegedly “knew the great value of the breed of dogs”.

Ryan Fischer, Gaga’s dog walker, opened up about his recovery from his injuries in an Instagram post last month.

“I look back at my exit from the hospital and smile that I continue to approach each day the same way,” he wrote at the time. “The journey is hard, it’s assuredly painful, and questionable choices that no longer serve me like wearing skinny jeans are made. But I try. And somewhere within that I find the absurdity and wonder and beauty this life offers us all.”