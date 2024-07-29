Lady Gaga shares teaser of new album with fans in Paris

Support truly

Lady Gaga delighted fans as she teased a few snippets from her forthcoming seventh album in Paris, France.

The Oscar and Grammy-winning pop star had earlier performed during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics, where she sang a rendition of the cabaret tune “Mon Truc en Plumes” on Friday (26 July).

After seemingly confirming her engagement to entrepreneur Michael Polansky and enjoying events including swimming and the women’s gymnastics, Gaga announced that she would share some new music.

“I’m so deeply touched by French fans this week outside the hotel, I’m gonna come out and say goodbye tonight... with a few seconds of LG7,” she wrote on Instagram on Sunday (28 July).

The US singer, 38, emerged from the sunroof of her car shortly after, playing music from her laptop to hordes of screaming fans.

The first clip lasted about 20 seconds, and seemed to feature a bass-heavy electronic beat. Gaga pumped her fist in the air as the music played.

After briefly disappearing back into her car, the “Born This Way” singer reappeared and said, “I’m sorry I’m gonna do one more.”

The second clip featured a similar electronic-pop sound to her Artpop album. Gaga was seen mouthing along to a lyric: “I’ve become what was holding me.”

She then returned to her hotel with the message: “And for the rest, you’ll have to wait!”

Gaga’s next album will mark her first full-length solo release since 2020’s Chromatica,which featured the hit singles “Rain On Me” and “Stupid Love”.

During her Olympics performance, Gaga sang in French and played the piano while surrounded by dancers waving large pink pom poms.

Lady Gaga performs at the Sully bridge area before the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 ( Kevin C Cox/Getty Images )

It was revealed that the segment was pre-recorded “for safety reasons”.

“We assessed that it was going to be too dangerous for performers, even with a few drops of rain,” Olympic and Paralympic opening ceremony choreographer Maud le Pladec told Variety.

“[Gaga] wanted to do it absolutely so we preferred to pre-record it rather than cancel it.”

She added: “The soil would have been slippery. She was wearing heels, very near the water, there were stairs... We had to be extremely cautious.”

Gaga later shared a heartfelt statement after reportedly watching the performance onscreen from her dressing room.

“I feel so completely grateful to have been asked to open the Paris Olympics 2024 this year,” she said. “I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organising committee to sing such a special French song, a song to honour the French people and their tremendous history of art, music and theatre.”

She continued: “Although I am not a French artist, I have always felt a very special connection wth French people and singing French music. I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and on such a momentous occasion remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earth: Paris.”