Lana Del Rey’s father Rob Grant says he’s “happy to be the first nepo daddy” as he prepares to release his debut music album next month.

The 69-year-old is set to drop a 14-track album called Lost At Sea on 9 June.

During an interview with GQ, Grant shared details of his experience working with his daughter.

“She’ll start singing and the songs will come together magically, but in a very beautiful, organic, intuitive way,” Grant said of working with Del Rey. “There’s no planning.

“It’s so cool to create music with my daughter,” he added. “Because we really are very simpatico.”

Grant continued by saying that he’s “happy to be the first nepo daddy”.

“[It’s] the nepo daddy thing I love,” he said, highlighting that he first saw the term on Instagram. “I thought, ‘My God, this would make really cool merch.’”

Last month, Grant released a line of his “Nepo Daddy” merch.

“Due to popular demand (and a lot of humorous headlines) we are finally introducing our exclusive ‘Nepo Daddy’ line of merch!” he wrote in an Instagram post last month. “We’ve got oversized crops, unisex tees, and buttons for the cheap seats!

“Wear it with pride (and a twisted sense of humor)! I totally love this brand - I know a lot of you Nepo Babies out there are going to be kind of jealous, but that’s show biz...”

So far, Grant has previewed his new album with singles “Setting Sail On A Distant Horizon”, “Poetry Of Wind And Waves”, “The Mermaids Lullaby”, and “Deep Ocean Swells”.

Del Rey is reportedly going to feature on the album’s title track called “Hollywood Bowl”.

The “Summertime Sadness” singer’s ninth studio album, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd arrived in March.

The Independent’s Annabel Nugent gave the album a four out of five-star review, writing: “A rant has never sounded so alluring.”