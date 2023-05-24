Taylor Swift fans think she discreetly introduced her 11th album on Eras tour

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Some Taylor Swift fans think the singer subtly introduced her 11th studio album during her concert in Massachusetts on Sunday (21 May).

A viral video of the 33-year-old singer performing in the rain at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough has been making rounds on the social media.

Swift is seen in the video sitting at the piano when the instrument malfunctions and plays some notes by itself.

“Did you hear that?” Swift asks the audience. “Is that happening for you, too? I didn’t play that.”

The “Red” singer then goes on to explain the possible cause of the malfunction.

“So what happened is, long story short, I get to my acoustic set to play last night,” she said.

“You know when you’ve been in a bath for too long and your fingers are so pruned? Like, I looked at my fingers trying to fret and play guitar, and it was like I’d been in a bath for two-and-a-half hours of lukewarm water. It was, like, pruned.

“It rained a lot last night, like a monsoon... Literally, it was like a water park under the stage,” Swift added.

The video in question has been viewed over 22m times with some fans speculating that the instrument malfunction was Swift’s way of discreetly introducing her new album.

“TS11 is coming,” wrote one person.

Another fan added: “This was planned guys, remember nothing is accidental.”

One person wrote: “She is teasing a TS11 song...I just know it.. she is a MASTERMIND.”

Some fans also expressed how they thought the malfunctioned piano was a skit with one person writing: “I was there. I thought it was planned and she was going to do ‘Haunted.’”

Another person added: “Her piano wanted her to play ‘Haunted’.”

Many fans who attended Swift’s concert also shared footage of the downpour.

So far, Swift has experienced plenty of extreme weather on her Eras tour, including in her hometown of Nashville, where she performed a three-and-a-half-hour set despite stormy weather.

When the rain began pouring heavily around an hour into the performance, Swift told the audience that it was “officially a rain show” and continued playing.

“This is something we’re all doing together. It’s like such a bonding experience. We’re all gonna leave here tonight looking like we just went through five car washes… People will be like, ‘Where were you? Several wars?’ And you’re like, ‘No, I just went to the Eras Tour. It’s fine,’” she added.