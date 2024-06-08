Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lana Del Rey has spoken out after getting into a heated “fight” with photographers who followed her around Paris.

The “Video Games” singer, who recently called out her ex-tour manager for “quitting for no reason”, was in the French capital this week when an unknown group of people pursued her and started taking photos of her while she was enjoying a short escape from her music festival duties with her family.

Days after performing at Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Del Rey confronted the photographers, one of whom said in defence: “You came to me.’ To this, the singer, growing angry, replied: “You followed me! With my family! Get away from me. Don’t follow me! Don’t follow me!”

When the anonymous persons aid they didn’t understand why she was so upset, the “Summertime Sadness” star hit back: “I am upset! Don’t let them follow me. I only have one day here. I work every single day. I have four hours to myself.”

The person then told Del Rey: “Don’t scream,” with the singer shouting back: “Shut up! Don’t follow people.”

After footage of the video was shared online, Del Rey claimed that the people spitefully said they would edit the photos to paint her in a negative light following the row.

She wrote: “These a**holes actually told me that they were going to alter the pictures to make me look bad after we got into the fight.”

Lana Del Rey clashed with photographers in Paris ( Getty Images for Variety )

Earlier this year, Del Rey claimed her former tour manager had “quit for no reason” weeks before her headlining performance at Coachella 2024.

On stage at the event, she thanked “Emily for stepping up as tour manager when Pete quit for no reason after 15 years because he was butt hurt that I got 10 comped bikes for free from [stunt coordinator] Wally [Crowder] and randomly decided he was more of a stage designer than a tour manager”.

“Never got a phone call probably never will,” the singer said, sarcastically adding: “No worries – 37 days was more than enough time to put together an entire headlining set all by ourselves. Not stressful at all. Still grateful for the 15 years though.”