Coachella 2024 Day 1 live: Festivalgoers pour into the desert ahead of Lana Del Rey headline set
Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert and Suki Waterhouse are also scheduled to perform on Friday
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 kicks off today with a highly-anticipated headline performance from Lana Del Rey.
The double weekender will also see headline performances from Tyler the Creator and Doja Cat. The second weekend takes place from Friday 19 April to Sunday 21 April, with the same artists performing at both shows.
Friday also features rising Mexican singer Peso Pluma, rapper Lil Uzi Vert and French dance act Justice.
Organisers and fans will be hoping for a steady ship this year after Frank Ocean pulled out of performing at the festival’s second weekend last year following a “chaotic” performance.
Asides from its reputation for drawing influencers, many celebrities have been known to attend the event over the years, with Vanessa Hudgens being unofficially dubbed the Queen of Coachella.
The festival will also include some must-see art installations, food and drink, and immersive experiences for ticket holders, which you can find out about here.
Coachella 2024 begins!
Lana Del Rey will return to Coachella music festival to kick off headline performances across the first weekend of the performing arts event.
The Californian festival takes place over two weekends from 12-14 April and 19-21 April, and will feature other headline performances from Tyler, The Creator; Doja Cat; and a No Doubt reunion with Gwen Stefani.
US singer Del Rey, who rose to fame in 2012 with Born To Die, will headline the Friday slot at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, having last appeared at the festival during her debut in 2014.
The Summertime Sadness star was scheduled to feature in the 2020 line-up, which was cancelled amid the Covid pandemic.
The 38-year-old hit the headlines last year after she arrived late for her performance at the BST Hyde Park festival in London, just weeks after her microphone was cut off at Glastonbury when her set overran because of her late arrival.
Reporting by Press Association
