✕ Close Gwen Stefani teases No Doubt's Coachella appearance with behind-the-scenes rehearsal

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 kicks off today with a highly-anticipated headline performance from Lana Del Rey.

The double weekender will also see headline performances from Tyler the Creator and Doja Cat. The second weekend takes place from Friday 19 April to Sunday 21 April, with the same artists performing at both shows.

Friday also features rising Mexican singer Peso Pluma, rapper Lil Uzi Vert and French dance act Justice.

Organisers and fans will be hoping for a steady ship this year after Frank Ocean pulled out of performing at the festival’s second weekend last year following a “chaotic” performance.

Asides from its reputation for drawing influencers, many celebrities have been known to attend the event over the years, with Vanessa Hudgens being unofficially dubbed the Queen of Coachella.

The festival will also include some must-see art installations, food and drink, and immersive experiences for ticket holders, which you can find out about here.