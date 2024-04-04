Coachella 2024: 5 things to do besides listen to music

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The year’s most highly-anticipated music festival is almost here. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will once again take place over two weekends this April, as some of the world’s biggest names in music will take the main stage.

However, it’s not just the packed lineup that attracts festival-goers to the desert city of Indio each year. In fact, Coachella 2024 will also include some must-see art installations, food and drink, and immersive experiences for ticket holders.

The influencer-filled festival returns for its first weekend on Friday 12 April until Sunday 14 April, followed by its second weekend on Friday 19 April to Sunday 21 April. Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator, and Doja Cat will headline both weekends, along with performances from Gwen Stefani’s ska punk band No Doubt, rapper Ice Spice, and Mexican artist Peso Pluma.

For Coachella attendees, it’s easy to get caught up in the rollercoaster that is rushing from one stage to the next in order to catch a glimpse of your favourite performer. But amidst the whirlwind of Instagram photo-ops and festival fashion, don’t forget to check out some of Coachella’s activities and alternative venues.

Here’s five things to look out for besides the music at Coachella 2024.

Coachella Quests

This year, the annual festival has collaborated with blockchain platform Avalanche to create Coachella Quests: a free-to-play, browser-based mini game. Fans can complete tasks across Coachella’s virtual and physical landscape to earn NFT “stamps,” which can be traded for exclusive festival benefits and prizes.

Activities Tent

In between jamming out to Coachella headliners, festival goers can also take part in classic games and dance competitions in the Activities Tent. Giant tic-tac-toe, beer bong, flip cup, and musical chairs are just some of the entertainment happening in the tent, located in Lot 8 on the festival grounds. Not only will the Activities Tent feature music from DJs, but attendees will also get the chance to enter in a raffle and win a variety of prizes - such as food vouchers, ferris wheel rides, merch vouchers, and even VIP upgrades.

Compliment Bar

Located in the Camp Lounge, the Compliment Bar is Coachella’s unique pop-up experience dedicated to dishing out compliments for visitors. Festival guests can stop by the “Compliment Cafe” and order a positive affirmation, uniquely tailored to each customer, from one of the bar’s baristas. The Compliment Bar opens on Thursday at 7pm before the festival, and runs from Friday to Sunday between 1pm to 2pm.

Coachella Art Studios

There’s nothing like a little bit of arts and crafts to help wind down in between sets. At Coachella Art Studios, fans can elevate their festival looks by crafting some handmade jewellery or customising essential oils to roll on their wrists. The crafting tent is located at the Coachella Camping Center in Lot 8 during both weekends.

Indio Central Market

Perhaps the most important part of attending a festival is making sure you’re drinking plenty of water and eating lots of food. The Indio Central Market is one of the most popular spots for festival goers to grab a bite to eat during Coachella, featuring a wide variety of food options under a large, shaded tent. Battambong BBQ, Cena Vegan, Farmhouse Thai Kitchen, Burger She Wrote, Tacos 1986, Ramen Hood, Sumo Dog, and Prince Street Pizza are just some of the popular eateries that will be selling bites at the Indio Central Market.