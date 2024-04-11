How to survive Coachella 2024

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Music lovers and influencers alike are descending upon the California desert to join in on the annual revelry and chaos that takes place at Coachella’s festival grounds.

As someone who has been there and done that, there are certain must-haves and things to avoid that I certainly would have benefited from knowing as a first-timer and not-so-seasoned festival attendee. First and foremost, whatever you’re wearing truly doesn’t matter, you will most likely give up on looking somewhat chic by day three and may resort to wearing an ill-fitting band tee and cutoffs and call it a day.

But if you are hellbent on looking good among the throngs of influencers – likely stuck carrying around their metallic Jeffrey Campbell cowboy boots or gogo boots that they forgot to break in – at least wear comfortable shoes. A sneaker with good arch support can make all the difference when you’re standing around for eight hours, walking from tent to tent, or getting your groove on beneath the web-like ceiling of the Do Lab. Running shoes from brands like Hoka, Brooks, Saucony, Asics, or Nike can save you some grief.

Wear sun protection, the California sun can be harsh in the desert, so it’s best to bring a surplus of sunscreen, a pair of funky sunglasses, and a trusty hat to achieve bare minimum coverage. Most people also wear either masks or bandanas primarily to protect their lungs from breathing in dust that’s kicked up by the hundreds of thousands of festival-goers. By adding these must-haves to your festival gear, you’ll help yourself in the long run.

If you’re planning on committing to spending the majority of the day on the festival grounds, make sure to arm yourself with a game plan, a solar-powered portable charger, and a Camelbak. Without all three, it’ll be a lot more difficult to last long throughout the day.

You can’t coast on vibes and hit all the acts you want to see. It’s impossible given how often the Coachella lineup consistently has artists scheduled at overlapping times. A game plan can help you identify which artists you want to prioritise and the tents they’re scheduled to play at, knowing this information is crucial given how large the Empire Polo Club golf course is. Knowing the length of their sets can also help with strategising when you want to leave one set so that you can get a good spot at another.

If you’re planning on going with a big group, a game plan can also help you keep track of where all your pals are amid spotty cell service, and help your group identify meeting points and times to reunite after the times in which you will inevitably split up.

Try to check out newer spots like the Quasar outdoor stage, or hunt for the multiple speakeasies hidden all over the grounds, the latter usually makes for a nice reprieve from the heat and typically boasts excellent cocktails. If you’re of the beer persuasion look no further than the Beer Garden close to the main entrance.

Those camping can bring food and drinks to the campgrounds but not to the festival grounds with them, so if you’re not a camper, you’re not gonna be able to bring your own stuff and may be relegated to subsisting on the endless options overpriced food. That being said, the food is pretty good for the exorbitant prices. So be prepared to drop a lot of money on food at either the nice and shady Central Market or any of the other stops by the Yuma, Mojave, Sahara, or Do Lab tents.

If you’re going to take pictures, take them around golden hour or sunset when the festival grounds practically glow, and the serendipity of the Coachella experience seeps in and takes hold of you. It’s spectacular and there’s nothing like it, much like the festival itself.