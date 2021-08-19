Lana Del Rey says her will prohibits the release of posthumous music

Lana Del Rey has said she has made a will that prevents any of her music being released after her death.

On Instagram, the singer-songwriter posted a picture of Anderson. Paak’s tattoo which states his opposition to his music being released posthumously.

Alongside the photo, Del Rey wrote: “It’s in my will but it’s also on his tattoo.”

Paak’s tattoo, which is on his forearm, says: “When I’m gone, please don’t release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached. Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public.”

Del Rey’s comments follow the posthumous release of music by several high-profile artists, including Prince and Pop Smoke.

The recent Pop Smoke album, Faith, was criticised as “offensively bad” and accused of being made purely with “financial intentions”.

Del Rey’s next album, Blue Bannisters, was originally set to be released last month but has so far yet to come out.

It will be her second album of 2021 after Chemtrails Over the Country Club was released in March.

Anderson. Paak also confirmed that his collaborative project with Bruno Mars, called Silk Sonic, will release its debut album in 2022.