Latitude festival announces legendary duo’s first live performance in 10 years

Latitude organisers have revealed that electronic music duo Basement Jaxx will put on their first live show in a decade at the 2025 edition of the music festival.

The annual event returns to Henham Part in Suffolk next year from 24 to 27 July, and will be headlined by the all-male lineup of Sting, Snow Patrol and Fatboy Slim.

While Basement Jaxx – formed of Felix Buxton and Simon Ratcliffe – have continued to DJ in headline performances at festivals and events around the world, they have until recently chosen to remain behind the decks.

“After a few years DJing round the globe, it’ll be great to return to the live stage and the live show experience,” Buxton said in a statement. “To connect to people with life-affirming energy and give people a great time.”

Formed in 1994, Basement Jaxx rose to fame with their melding of house and garage sounds, releasing hits including “Rendez Vu”, “Red Alert” and Where’s Your Head At”.

They headlined Glastonbury Festival in 2005, replacing pop star Kylie Minogue who had been forced to pull out at the last minute following her diagnosis with breast cancer.

“It’s great our hits are still very much alive with younger generations,” Ratcliffe said. “So we connect across the age range – and it’ll be great to pop in a couple of bangers from our forthcoming album too.”

He added: “It feels like 2025 is the beginning of a new era for many, and I think that’s probably true for Basement Jaxx too.”

Latitude Festival director Melvin Benn said, “Basement Jaxx are the ultimate festival act. Their performances are a whirlwind of energy, packed with euphoric pop anthems, dazzling visuals, and a vibrant cast of musicians, singers, and dancers.

“Anyone who has witnessed their blistering performance of ‘Where’s Your Head At?’ during a headline set at Glastonbury will know exactly what I mean. Having them close Latitude’s Friday night is the perfect way to kickstart the weekend.”

Tickets to Latitude 2025 are on sale now. You can read The Independent’s review of the 2024 festival here.