Broadway actor ‘leaves production after refusing vaccine’

A Broadway performer has reportedly left a production over new proof of vaccination rules, Page Six reports.

Laura Osnes, 35, apparently left the cast of the forthcoming “Crazy For You” show at the Guild Hall in East Hampton, New York. She departed the cast because she refused to be vaccinated, the publication says.

According to the theatre’s director Josh Gladstone, the rules are in line with those provided by the Actors’ Equity for live performances by actors and musicians.

“We’re sorry not to have Laura on this, [and] we will look forward to working with Laura again,” Gladstone told Page Six. “We are concerned about maintaining the safety of our staff and our audiences.”

The new mandate across the state of New York requires all performers to provide proof of either full vaccination or a negative Covid test before working in or entering any public venue.

All guests must wear face masks and show proof of full vaccination.

“At this time, only fully vaccinated guests are permitted to attend programs in the indoor theatre,” Guild Hall’s website says. “Face coverings are required indoors for all guests, regardless of vaccinated status.”

New York City is the first city in the US that requires proof of vaccination before entering any indoor event, dining or gyms. According to New York’s city government, 77 per cent of the New York population of people aged 18 and up have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Fans have been sharing their disappointment over Osnes’s decision on her Instagram account.

One wrote: “I’ve admired you for a long time, especially as a believer in the arts. But your decision to not get vaccinated is very disappointing and a poor witness to the world.” Another fan commented: “Really disappointed you are not doing your part to slow down the spread. Get vaccinated, Laura, please.”

Osnes has not commented publicly on her departure. She has been replaced by actor Sierra Boggess.

“Crazy For You” is directed by Tony Award-winning choreographer Susan P. Stroman. The one-night show is scheduled for 29 August.