Lee Ryan: Blue singer ‘arrested for intimidating behaviour after being refused alcohol on flight’
Police were waiting for the singer when plane landed
Blue star Lee Ryan has reportedly been arrested after allegedly getting “aggressive” and “intimidating” cabin crew on a flight.
The pop star was accused of delaying the British Airways plane, which was travelling from Glasgow to London on Sunday (21 July), for 20 minutes.
Passengers claimed to The Sun that Ryan, 39, “became aggressive with the air hostesses once it became clear he wouldn’t get given alcohol”.
The onlooker continued: “At one point he left his seat and started walking up and down the aisle despite being told to sit down – he even ran behind the cabin crew curtains. It was crazy behaviour.”
Another passenger described Ryan’s behaviour as “intimidating”.
Ryan’s behaviour was reportedly radioed over to police, who confirmed they arrested “a 39-year-old man” for “a public order offence”.
The Met Police said in a statement: “At around 1640hrs on Sunday, 31 July, officers met a flight that had arrived at London City Airport from Glasgow.
“A 39-year-old man was arrested for a public order offence. He was taken into custody at an East London police station and was released under investigation the following day.”
Ryan’s representative declined to comment.
The singer found fame with pop group Blue, whose songs include “All Rise”, “One Love” and “Guilty”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies