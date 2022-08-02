Jump to content
Lee Ryan: Blue singer ‘arrested for intimidating behaviour after being refused alcohol on flight’

Police were waiting for the singer when plane landed

Jacob Stolworthy
Tuesday 02 August 2022 12:06
Comments
(Getty Images)

Blue star Lee Ryan has reportedly been arrested after allegedly getting “aggressive” and “intimidating” cabin crew on a flight.

The pop star was accused of delaying the British Airways plane, which was travelling from Glasgow to London on Sunday (21 July), for 20 minutes.

Passengers claimed to The Sun that Ryan, 39, “became aggressive with the air hostesses once it became clear he wouldn’t get given alcohol”.

The onlooker continued: “At one point he left his seat and started walking up and down the aisle despite being told to sit down – he even ran behind the cabin crew curtains. It was crazy behaviour.”

Another passenger described Ryan’s behaviour as “intimidating”.

Recommended

Ryan’s behaviour was reportedly radioed over to police, who confirmed they arrested “a 39-year-old man” for “a public order offence”.

The Met Police said in a statement: “At around 1640hrs on Sunday, 31 July, officers met a flight that had arrived at London City Airport from Glasgow.

“A 39-year-old man was arrested for a public order offence. He was taken into custody at an East London police station and was released under investigation the following day.”

Lee Ryan was ‘arrested’ after ‘intimidating’ behaviour on flight

(Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Ryan’s representative declined to comment.

The singer found fame with pop group Blue, whose songs include “All Rise”, “One Love” and “Guilty”.

Comments

