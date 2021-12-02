Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares breastfeeding photo from Boxing Day premiere as she celebrates film debut

Singer and actor called the event an ‘overwhelmingly incredible night’

Roisin O'Connor
Thursday 02 December 2021 09:37
Boxing Day - Official Trailer

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared a number of photos from the premiere of her debut film, Boxing Day, including one of her breastfeeding her baby.

The Little Mix singer attended the event in London with her co-star, director and producer, Aml Ameen, at the Curzon Mayfair Cinema on Tuesday 30 November. In a show of support, her fiancé Andre Gray and her bandmates, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, also attended.

“What an overwhelmingly incredible night,” Pinnock said in the caption on Instagram, posting on Wednesday evening (1 December).

“Watching back my acting debut and seeing little old me as a leading lady in a whole MOVIE! @warnerbrosuk @amlameenbaby THANK YOU for taking a chance on me.”

Pinnock called the movie “a film we ALL need right now”.

The photos showed her on the red carpet with Ameen, Gray and her bandmates. A beautiful black and white shot depicted her breastfeeding – apparently in a room at the Curzon.

Earlier in November, she revealed that she would not be disclosing the gender of her children, or what names she and Gray have given them.

“I’m just gonna keep it to myself,” she said.

Boxing Day was written and directed by I May Destroy You star Ameen, who produced the movie and plays the lead role as Melvin, a British author living in the US.

Pinnock plays Melvin’s ex, a famous singer who confronts him when he returns to London with his new fiancée, Lisa (Aja Naomi King) at Christmas.

Little Mix members Perrie Edwards (left) and Jade Thirlwall (right) support Leigh-Anne Pinnock at the premiere of her film debut, ‘Boxing Day'

(Getty Images)

Ameen said Pinnock was “one of the most dedicated new actors” he’d ever met in a recent interview on Good Morning Britain.

Admitting he’d been less aware of Little Mix before casting Pinnock in his film, Ameen said he’d been captivated by “how honest she is” after seeing an interview with her.

“You’re talking about someone who’d go do her work, do the whole pop star thing then come back at 8pm... and really study acting,” he said.

The Independent praised the film, calling it an “affecting festive romcom”.

“It’s a rare achievement contained within an even rarer type of film: a Black-led, British romantic comedy,” critic Clarisse Loughrey wrote. Read the full review here.

