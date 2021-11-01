Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has revealed that she has no plans to share the names or genders of her twins.

The “Shout Out to My Ex” singer welcomed her first children with fiancé Andre Gray in August, announcing the news on social media by posting a photo of the two babies’ feet.

However, in a new interview with The Telegraph, Pinnock said that fans won’t be learning what gender her children are or what names they gave them.

“I’m just gonna keep it to myself,” Pinnock said.

Originally announcing the news that she and Gray had had twins on 23 August, Pinnock wrote on Instagram: “We asked for a miracle, we were given two. Our Cubbies are here.”

She gave birth on 16 August, just days before her bandmate Perrie Edwards had her own child, Axel, with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Last month, Pinnock found herself in the middle of an alleged feud with former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson.

During an Instagram Live, Nelson, who left the girl group last year, discussed unverified comments claiming to have been made by Pinnock in which the singer appeared to call her a “horrible person”.

Minaj seemingly criticised Pinnock, to which Nelson laughed in response, for which she faced backlash from Little Mix fans.

Speaking at her 30th birthday in the days after, an emotional Pinnock appeared to address the controversy.

“I’m 30 years old, I know my character, you all know my character, everyone who meets me knows my character,” she said in the clip shared by her sister Sairah, adding: “That’s all I care about.”

Pinnock then gave a special shout-out to Gray and their twins, stating: “And best believe everything I stand for, everything I’m fighting for is for them. And I will never stop. I’ve found my voice now and I will continue to use it.”

In the same interview, Pinnock’s bandmate Jade Thirlwall revealed the group had an “educational chat” with Nelson about the issue of blackfishing while she was still in the band.