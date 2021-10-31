Little Mix band members Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have confirmed they had an “educational” and “friendly” chat with Jesy Nelson about blackfishing when she was still in the group.

Nelson has recently been accused of appropriating black culture after the release of the video for her debut single Boyz.

“We don’t want to talk about the video, or be critical, but one thing we will clarify regarding the blackfishing situation is that Jesy was approached by the group in a very friendly, educational manner,” Thirwall told Stella Magazine of the criticism.

