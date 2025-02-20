Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singer-songwriter Leo Sayer has reflected on his infamous Celebrity Big Brother UK appearance, comparing his time on the reality show to being in “a Maga cult”.

The Grammy-winning English-Australian artist, who rose to fame in the Seventies with hits including “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing” and “When I Need You”, appeared in the celebrity version programme in 2007.

In one of Big Brother’s most memorable scenes, Sayer ended up escaping from the house after being told he could not have fresh underwear, only washing powder to wash the clothes he already had.

Speaking to the i Paper, Sayer said he didn’t realise what he was letting himself in for as he had never seen the show before: “My manager promised me that I would get [a] huge reaction from it, and therefore I could go in the studio and make a record.”

After 12 days in the house, he was “climbing the walls”, he said: “I learned that I was very claustrophobic.”

Asked how he looks back on that time, Sayer said he told himself it “never happened, it’s a better way to deal with it”.

“But it was an incredible learning experience, about humanity,” he remarked. “It was pretty horrible, though. Like being in a Maga cult – ‘switch off all intelligence’.”

open image in gallery Leo Sayer in 1980 ( Getty Images )

“I don’t wash my own clothes,” Sayer, who starred in the series alongside Jade Goody, Indian actor Shilpa Shetty and Steps singer Ian “H” Watkins, said in the notorious scene. “Not in this house, it’s not safe and sanitary.”

Upon being told he needed to wash his clothes, Sayer announced that he would quit.

“You are spreading diseases, Big Brother, by making people live like this in this house… it’s so f***ing simple to give a man some more underwear. So if you won’t give me any more underwear I have no recourse then to walk through the fire safety doors and leave the house.

“And I shall tell the world on the other side that I left Big Brother because you wouldn’t give me any more underwear. It might make me look stupid, but I think it will make you look even more stupid.”

open image in gallery Leo Sayer on 'Celebrity Big Brother UK' in 2007 ( YouTube/Channel 4 )

Sayer then proceeded to escape through the emergency doors, upon which he was involved in a tussle with security, who attempted to prevent him from leaving. He was ultimately permitted to quit the show.

In the same interview, Sayer revealed his dreams to perform in the Legends Slot at Glastonbury Festival: “I’d love to do it, but you just need someone to come forward and say, ‘You’re on,’” he said.

This year’s Legends Slot is being headlined by British rocker Sir Rod Stewart.