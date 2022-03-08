Frozen star Idina Menzel has praised the young Ukrainian girl who has won plaudits after a video of her singing “Let It Go” in a bomb shelter went viral.

A woman who visited the bunker in Kyiv last week shared the video of Amelia singing on Facebook.

The blue and yellow Ukrainian flag can be seen behind the young girl as she performs the song from the hit 2010 Disney film Frozen.

Celebrities have applauded Amelia over her heartwarming Ukrainian rendition of the English-language song.

Menzel – who sung the original version of “Let It Go” for the film – took to Twitter on Sunday night (6 March) to commend the young singer.

“We see you. We really, really see you,” wrote Menzel.

CNN correspondent Anderson Cooper also shared his reaction to the clip, writing on Twitter: “Thank you for that grace.”

Holly Willoughby was left in tears after the video was shown during Monday’s episode of This Morning (7 March).

Willoughby appeared emotional as she said of the situation in Ukraine: “It’s horrible… it’s horrible.”

Jeremy Vine was also among the stars to praise Amelia. The broadcaster shared Menzel’s message, writing: “I love the idea of Idina Menzel herself watching this child sing in the bomb shelter, and the young girl finding out she has heard.”

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky issued a fresh warning to Russia on Sunday night (6 March), stating his country will “punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war”.

It came hours after eight Ukrainian civilians were killed as they attempted to flee a suburb of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

