Ukraine-Russia latest news: Ceasefire in Mariupol as 1.5 million refugees flee war
This is ‘the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II’, says UN chief
More than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine in search of sanctuary in neighbouring countries, the head of the UN refugee agency said.
Tweeting today, the UN high commissioner for refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi, said the shocking figure represents “the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.”
The UNHCR did not immediately offer a more precise breakdown of the number.
Grandi is currently visiting countries bordering Ukraine. He yesterday reported he “saw thousands and thousands of people streaming across Ukraine’s border crossing with Moldova.”
Moldova’s minister for foreign affairs, Nicu Popescu, said today that 201,133 refugees have entered the country since Russia commenced its invasion on 24 February.
Meanwhile, some 40,000 civilians from besieged Mariupol will be able to leave the city between 9am and 6pm, its council has said.
A similar plan was postponed yesterday as Ukraine claimed Russian troops were not observing the ceasefire order along the full length of the evacuation route.
Russia to bombard Odesa, says Zelensky
Russian forces are preparing to bombard the city of Odesa on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said today.
“Rockets against Odessa? This will be a war crime,” he said in a televised address.
US looks to sending planes to Poland
A senior US official has said Washington is considering sending planes to Poland in the event Warsaw decides to send fighter jets into neighbouring Ukraine.
During a visit to Moldova on Sunday, secretary of state Antony Blinken said: “We are looking actively now at the question of airplanes that Poland may provide to Ukraine and looking at how we might be able to backfill should Poland decide to supply those planes.
“I can’t speak to a timeline but I can just say we’re looking at it very, very actively.”
Watch: Dominic Raab dismisses fears that Putin will use nuclear weapons as ‘rhetoric’
In pictures: Ukrainian civilians flee from Irpin amid fierce conflict in nearby Kyiv
Images capture civilians fleeing from Irpin next to Kyiv in northern Ukraine.
The Ukrainian army is resisting for the moment Russia's heavy siege of its capital where fighting is intensifying.
More than 300 detained in Russian protests against Ukraine war, monitor claims
The Ovd-Info protest monitor has claimed that more than 316 people have been detained in anti-war protests across 16 Russian cities.
It alleges 96 have been detained in Novosibirsk, 18 in Irkutsk, 15 across Vladivostok and Khabarovsk and seven in Moscow, among others.
Reuters said it was not able to independently verify the information.
Watch: Vladimir Putin poses ‘danger to whole of humanity’, says former Ukraine president
Dominic Raab dismisses fears that Putin will use nuclear weapons as ‘rhetoric’
Dominic Raab has dismissed fears that Vladimir Putin will use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine crisis, calling his threats “rhetoric and brinkmanship”.
The Russian president alarmed the world by putting his arsenal on high alert – and, overnight, the Kremlin has claimed Ukraine is developing a dirty nuclear bomb.
But, asked if that suggested Moscow is seeking an excuse to use battlefield nuclear weapons, Mr Raab replied: “I think it is rhetoric and brinkmanship”.
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick has more:
Russian nuclear threat is ‘rhetoric and brinkmanship’, says Raab
The UK justice secretary Dominic Raab has described talk of an increased threat of Russia using nuclear weapons in its invasion of Ukraine as rhetoric and brinkmanship.
“I think its rhetoric and brinkmanship,” he told Sky News.
“(Putin’s) got a track record as long as anyone’s arm of misinformation and propaganda ... this is a distraction from what the real issues are at hand - which is that it’s an illegal invasion and it is not going according to plan.”
Evacuation of Mariupol to be attempted again today, city council says
Another attempt at evacuating the citizens of Ukraine’s strategic Mariupol port city will be made today at 12pm local time, the city council announced on Sunday.
An earlier evacuation attempt was announced by Russia on Saturday for the 400,000 residents of the port which later had to be abandoned after reports of shelling emerged, leading to a subsequent trading of accusations between the two countries.
The local council had told residents to return to their shelters because Russian troops were not respecting the temporary ceasefire.
The attempt today will begin at 12pm local time (1000 GMT) and will last till 9pm (1900 GMT), the city council said.
More to follow here:
