Lewis Capaldi got some words of warning about the perils of fame from Ed Sheeran when he was first starting out in his career.

Sheeran warned Capaldi that the people around him might change as a result of his mounting fame.

Speaking toThe Guardian, Capaldi recalled Sheeran saying to him: “Has your family started getting weird yet? Have there been any sort of fringe members of your family started to get weird with you?”

Capaldi replied no, to which Sheeran said “‘What about your friends?”. “No,” Capaldi answered, before Sheeran told him “That’ll happen”.

“It was like the most doomsday conversation I’ve ever had in my life. Cheers, Ed – that’s really pepped me up,” the 26-year-old said reflecting on the conversation.

“Fame doesn’t change you; it changes everyone around you,” Sheeran told him.

“I have experienced that for sure, but it’s obviously not been as intense as it was for him. I’m very suspicious of people anyway. It comes from my father.”

Capaldi said that he tended to be “cautious” of people’s intentions due to his father’s protectiveness.

“If I’m going on a date with a wee girl, he’s like: ‘What does she do? Why’s she going out with you?’ He’s very cautious and protective and it’s kind of bled down to me,” he said.

The Scottish singer recently announced his highly anticipated second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent – due out on 19 May 2023 – as well as a world tour last week.

