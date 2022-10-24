Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Fame changes everyone around you’: Lewis Capaldi says Ed Sheeran warned him about perils of celebrity

The singer had warned that friends and family might change as a result of Capaldi’s rapidly growing fame

Megan Graye
Monday 24 October 2022 13:00
Comments
Music Box #46: Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi got some words of warning about the perils of fame from Ed Sheeran when he was first starting out in his career.

Sheeran warned Capaldi that the people around him might change as a result of his mounting fame.

Speaking toThe Guardian, Capaldi recalled Sheeran saying to him: “Has your family started getting weird yet? Have there been any sort of fringe members of your family started to get weird with you?”

Capaldi replied no, to which Sheeran said “‘What about your friends?”. “No,” Capaldi answered, before Sheeran told him “That’ll happen”.

“It was like the most doomsday conversation I’ve ever had in my life. Cheers, Ed – that’s really pepped me up,” the 26-year-old said reflecting on the conversation.

Recommended

“Fame doesn’t change you; it changes everyone around you,” Sheeran told him.

“I have experienced that for sure, but it’s obviously not been as intense as it was for him. I’m very suspicious of people anyway. It comes from my father.”

Capaldi said that he tended to be “cautious” of people’s intentions due to his father’s protectiveness.

“If I’m going on a date with a wee girl, he’s like: ‘What does she do? Why’s she going out with you?’ He’s very cautious and protective and it’s kind of bled down to me,” he said.

The Scottish singer recently announced his highly anticipated second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent – due out on 19 May 2023 – as well as a world tour last week. 

You can find out how to get tickets here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in