Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lewis Capaldi says £1.6m house Ed Sheeran convinced him to buy is a ‘f***ing s***hole’

Sheeran has since offered to buy the property off Capaldi

Tom Murray
Monday 05 December 2022 20:06
Comments
Lewis Capaldi surprises commuters by singing in London station

Lewis Capaldi is apparently having a terrible time with a house he bought at the suggestion of Ed Sheeran.

The “Someone You Loved” singer spent a reported £1.6m on a converted farmhouse on the outskirts of Glasgow in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

While appearing on‎ The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music on Monday (5 December), Capaldi branded the investment a “money pit”.

The singer explained that he and Sheeran became “quite close” over the course of the lockdown and Sheeran ended up sending him the link to a house for sale, which Capaldi viewed and purchased.

“I didn’t maybe look around [the house] enough,” Capaldi admitted. “I didn’t smell it.”

Recommended

“Did you buy the wrong house because Ed Sheeran told you to buy it and you got a little excited?” Lowe asked.

Ed Sheeran (left) and Lewis Capaldi

(Getty )

“Yeah, I got very excited,” Capaldi admitted. “And I’m here to tell you, the house is a f***ing s***hole. It’s a money pit and it has been the bane of my existence for the last couple of months.”

Sheeran previously offered to buy the property off Capaldi “if it makes him feel better”.

“I just want to say that I didn’t just send him one house, I sent him a bunch and he went to view them,” Sheeran told US radio programme Elvis Duran and the Morning Show.

Recommended

“I imagine it’s not great. He said he found a shopping bag of live frogs in it,” Sheeran added.

Capaldi’s second studio album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent is due to be released on 19 May 2023.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in