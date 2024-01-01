Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lewis Capaldi has shared an update on his health and career after announcing an indefinite break from touring earlier this year.

In June, the “Someone You Loved” and “Forever” singer-songwriter, 27, said he was breaking from performing live “for the foreseeable future” after being forced to cut his Glastonbury set short due to his Tourette’s syndrome.

Capaldi, who has sold millions of records and won multiple awards in recent years, has also been open about the imposter syndrome he suffers, saying in April “it’s a very real possibility” he “will have to” quit the music industry.

Six months on, Capaldi has now provided an update on his health, as well as his career, sharing that he has been “working with some incredible professionals to help me learn about and cope better with my Tourette’s and anxiety issues”. He also celebrated the new year, by releasing an extended version of his second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, featuring five new songs.

In an Instagram post shared on New Year’s Eve (31 December), the Scottish star said he is “really happy to say I’ve noticed a marked improvement in both since I decided to take some time off back in June”. However, Capaldi will “continue taking some time to carry on looking after myself”.

He wrote: “I want to make absolutely sure I’m 100 per cent before getting back out there again properly for more shows and doing what I love more than anything! These songs mean the world to me and I’d be gutted if I’d not been able to share them.

“Hope this tides you all over until we can get in a room and sing them together some day very soon!”

He also thanked fans for their concern and support, saying the reaction has been “nothing I’ve ever experienced and has made me more excited than ever to return to doing what I love at some point in the not too distant future”.

Capaldi explored how the pressures of fame have affected him mentally and physically earlier this year in the Netflix documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now. It won a National Television Award (NTA) in the authored documentary category and has been nominated for a Grammy for Best Music Film.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

In the lengthy Instagram post, Capaldi continued: “If you saw the film I made on Netflix, you probably know this already. But I was absolutely terrified of disappointing you all, afraid of not living up to expectations and in all honesty scared that the whole thing would be a complete flop.

Lewis Capaldi is continuing his break from touring (Getty Images)

“But thanks to all of you, it wasn’t. It’s mind-blowing to see the songs on this album still resonating with so many of you despite the fact I’ve not been out there promoting it or touring, it means the world to me.”

His latest record, which accumulated 95,000 chart units during its first week on sale, held the title for biggest opening of the year until Taylor Swift released her re-recording of her 2014 album 1989.

Additional reporting by Agencies