Lewis Capaldi makes first public appearance since struggling through Glastonbury set

Lewis Capaldi has made his first public appearance at The Vamps’ Kew The Music show in London on Wednesday (12 July) since his emotional Glastonbury set last month.

It comes after the 26-year-old singer announced a break from touring “for the foreseeable future” after he cut his Glastonbury set short due to his Tourette’s syndrome.

During the show on Wednesday, Capaldi appeared on stage when The Vamps’ Brad Simpson was performing “Risk It All”.

According to fan-captured footage, Capaldi can be seen running on stage to hug Simpson.

The singer also sang a few words of the song before exiting the stage.

In June, Capaldi said he’ll be taking a break from touring, effective immediately, to focus on his mental and physical health.

The “Someone You Loved” singer-songwriter performed on the festival’s Pyramid Stage on 24 June.

During his set, he told the crowd that he was starting to lose his voice and was seen experiencing a series of tics as a result of Tourette’s syndrome.

A few days later, Capaldi announced that he was taking a break from live shows.

“I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped three weeks away would sort me out,” he wrote.

“But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

The singer’s statement continued: “I know I’m incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can’t and I’d like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals all of you who’ve been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this past year when I’ve needed it more than ever.

“I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve,” he added.

“Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can.”

Capaldi was diagnosed with Tourette’s in 2022. His Netflix documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now, released in April, explored his diagnosis and the changes in his life since finding out he had the condition.