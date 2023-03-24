Lewis Capaldi ‘thought he was dying’ until being diagnosed for dizzy spells

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lewis Capaldi has admitted that he thought he was dying before he was first diagnosed with vertigo.

The “Someone You Loved” singer recently told fans he’s “not been very well” and explained that he had been suffering with vertigo.

While appearing at a screening in Everyman Cinema in Glasgow ahead of his forthcoming documentary How I’m Feeling Now, the 26-year-old said that he was “alive and living”.

“I’ve not been very well. I’ve got vertigo,” he said (via Mail Online).

“So I’m spinning but I’m smiling. I’m not dying so it’s good. I did think I was for a couple of days but luckily I’m here,” he added.

Vertigo is the term for the sensation that you are spinning when you’re not, commonly associated with feeling dizzy and sick.

Last September, the Scottish singer announced that he had Tourette’s syndrome.

Lewis Capaldi performing at the Brits (Getty Images)

“I wanted to speak about it because I didn’t want people to think I was taking cocaine or something,” Capaldi said during an Instagram Live session at the time.

“My shoulder twitches when I am excited, happy, nervous, or stressed,” he added. “It is something I am living with. It’s not as bad as it looks.”

Capaldi is currently on his world tour ahead of the release of his second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, due out on 19 May. His next performance takes place in Nashville on 30 March.

How I’m Feeling Now is released on Netflix on Wednesday 5 April.