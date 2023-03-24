Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Snoop Dogg was filmed heaping praise on Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke as she attended his show at the O2 Arena in London.

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper was caught on camera meeting the British actor in a recent Tiktok.

In a clip shared by tour promoter Ian Vaughn, the pair can be seen meeting each other after Snoop’s headline show on 21 March.

During their exchange, Snoop tells a beaming Clarke how much he admires her.

“You’re an amazing actress, beautiful spirit, you’re so believable,” he says to the star.

“I would protect your eggs any day…” he adds before the group in the room begins to laugh.

“Yes!” replies Clarke. “Can I get that in writing,” she jokes.

Clarke is best known for playing “Mother of Dragons” Daenerys Targaryen in HBO’s hit fantasy series Game of Thrones. In the first season, her character is given three rare dragon eggs, which eventually hatch.

The 36-year-old actor played the role for eight years, from 2011 to 2019.

The clip of Clarke with Snoop was posted by Vaughn with the caption: “The Queen of Dragons, Emilia Clarke met the Dogg himself in London after the show at the O2 Arena.”

“Hell of a show and some really amazing guests,” he added.

Snoop Dogg is currently on tour of the UK and Ireland. Next week he will play shows in Leeds and Birmingham.