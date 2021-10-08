Liam Gallagher will commemorate the 25th anniversary of Oasis’s Knebworth Park concerts with a huge performance next summer.

The musician announced on Friday (1 October) that he would be releasing a new album titled C’mon You Know on 27 May 2022.

It is his third solo album, following on from 2019’s Why Me? Why Not.

The album will be accompanied by a massive live show at Knebworth Park in Stevenage on 4 June.

Gallagher will be joined at the gig by Kasabian, Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family and Goat Girl.

Tickets are on sale on Friday (8 October) at 10am from Ticketmaster.co.uk. Pre-sale tickets are available now.

The concert will be played to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Oasis’s legendary concerts at the Stevenage venue in 1996. A documentary about the gigs was released earlier this year.

The 2022 concert will be the biggest show of Gallagher’s career, with him saying: “I’m absolutely buzzing to announce that on 4th June 2022 I’ll be playing Knebworth Park. It’s gonna be biblical. C’mon You Know. LG x.”