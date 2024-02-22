Liam Gallagher teases fans with Glastonbury ‘announcement’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liam Gallagher has been up to his usual antics – this time by teasing an appearance at Glastonbury Festival 2024.

The former Oasis singer, now a solo artist, is about to release his first collaborative album with The Stone Roses guitarist John Squire, as well as embark on a sold-out tour in support of the record.

This flurry of activity has prompted Gallagher’s fans to speculate on whether he might be making a return to Worthy Farm, following his last Glastonbury appearance in 2019.

“Will we see you and Squire at Glastonbury this summer LG?” a fan asked Gallagher on X/Twitter on Wednesday 22 February.

“Yeah,” the singer responded.

However, a source close to Gallagher has branded him a “wind-up”, telling The Independent that he is “NOT playing Glastonbury... or the Brits for that matter”.

The Brit Awards are taking place on 2 March, one day after Gallagher and Squire release their album.

Liam Gallagher and John Squire have joined forces for a new album (Getty)

Meanwhile, Glastonbury Festival will take place this year between 26 June to 30 June.

At the time of writing, no artists have been officially confirmed by organisers. Among the rumoured headliners are pop singer Dua Lipa and pop-rock band Coldplay.

Pop icon Madonna was also strongly rumoured to be performing this year, however, The Independent understands that this is no longer the case.

Madonna was one of the rumoured headliners for Glastonbury 2024 (Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

Gallagher and Squire’s self-titled 10-track album is due for release on 1 March.

“I can’t wait for people to hear the album. I think the people that are into the Stone Roses and Oasis and that kinda thing, I think they’ll f***ing love it. It’s spiritual, it’s crucial,” Gallagher said in a statement when the album was announced last month.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“It was really inspiring to have those Knebworth gigs fresh in my mind as I started writing,” Squire said. “Then it was a case of trying to steer it away from all being too rocky, and trying to mix up the sentiments as well.”

The duo joined forces after Squire took to the stage with Gallagher to play Oasis’ ‘Champagne Supernova’ at his two sold-out shows at Knebworth in 2022.

Gallagher will also be headlining a solo tour this summer, where he will play songs from Oasis’s breakthrough album, Definitely Maybe, in full to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Cover art for Oasis’s album ‘Definitely Maybe’

In a recent interview with Mojo magazine, he claimed that his older brother and ex-bandmate, Noel Gallagher, turned down an offer to join the Definitely Maybe tour.

“Noel? He ain’t f***ing doing it,” he told the publication.

“I did call him! Well, my people called Noel’s management team,” he claimed. “We put an offer on the table for an Oasis thing – because we got offered it – and he said no.

“It was a big tour, a lot of money. He turned it down. I get it, he’s got a divorce going down. I’ll do the Definitely Maybe thing and have a nice time without him.”

Noel and his former partner, Sara MacDonald, announced that they were divorcing after 12 years of marriage in January 2023. They have two children together.