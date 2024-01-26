Liam Gallagher and Stone Roses’ John Squire announce joint album

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liam Gallagher and John Squire, two of the biggest names to have emerged from Manchester’s music scene, have announced their first collaborative album.

The Oasis star will pair his vocals with the guitar talents of The Stone Roses musician for the 10-track album, the self-titled Liam Gallagher John Squire, due for release on 1 March.

The news comes after the release of their debut single, “Just Another Rainbow”, which charted at No 16 on the UK singles chart upon its release earlier this month. The chart position is Gallagher’s highest in 15 years.

The duo have also released a second single, “Mars to Liverpool”, and details of their first UK tour together plus select shows in Ireland, France, Germany, Italy and the US.

“I can’t wait for people to hear the album. I think the people that are into the Stone Roses and Oasis and that kinda thing, I think they’ll f***ing love it. It’s spiritual, it’s crucial,” Gallagher said, announcing the news.

“It was really inspiring to have those Knebworth gigs fresh in my mind as I started writing,” Squire said. “Then it was a case of trying to steer it away from all being too rocky, and trying to mix up the sentiments as well.”

He continued: “I like the way that in some parts, it's quite melancholic and it can make you well up, but there are other parts that are kind of irreverent, rude or crude. There's a little bit of everything in there, I think it's a really good mix. I had a hunch that we’d sound good together, but I wasn’t prepared for it to be such a good fit.”

Liam Gallagher and John Squire have joined forces for a new album (Getty)

Squire and Gallagher have been friends for years, but only began discussing the idea of collaborating after Squire joined the “Wonderwall” singer on stage at his sold-out Knebworth shows in 2022.

They recorded the album during sessions in Los Angeles with renowned producer Greg Kurstin, who also plays bass on the songs. It is available for pre-order now, with physical formats including a standard CD and vinyl, as well as deluxe versions.

Fans who pre-order will receive access to a pre-order for tour tickets that opens at 9.30am on Wednesday 31 January. Any remaining tickets will go on general sale from 9.30am on Friday 2 February.

Squire and Gallagher will be joined by band members Barrie Cadogan and Joey Waronker, while Jake Bugg will appear as a special guest.

Jake Bugg will join Gallagher and Squire on tour (Amy Smirk)

“Mars to Liverpool” pairs squalling rock’n’roll guitars with nods to Sixties psychadelia.

The full tour dates are as follows:

13 March, Glasgow, Barrowland

14 March, Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

16 March, Dublin, Olympia

18 March, Newcastle, O2 City Hall

20 March, Manchester, O2 Apollo

21 March, Manchester, O2 Apollo

23 March, Leeds, O2 Academy

25 March, London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

26 March London, Troxy

2 April, Paris, Salle Pleyel

4 April, Berlin, Columbiahalle

6 April, Milan, Fabrique

11 April, Brooklyn, Paramount

The album tracklist is:

“Raise Your Hands”

“Mars To Liverpool”

“One Day At A Time”

“I’m a Wheel”

“Just Another Rainbow”

“Love You Forever”

“Make It Up As You Go Along”

“You're Not The Only One”

“I’m So Bored”

“Mother Nature's Song”

Gallagher launched a solo career in 2014, following Oasis’s split in 2009 following a fall-out with his older brother and bandmate, Noel.

His latest album, C’mon You Know, was released in 2022 and achieved the No 1 spot on the UK chart.

Last year, he also announced that he would be heading out on tour in June 2024 for the 30th anniversary of Oasis’s debut, Definitely Maybe, where he will perform the album in full.