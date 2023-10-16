Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liam Gallagher will mark the 30th anniversary of Oasis’s debut album Definitely Maybe with a live tour around the UK and Ireland.

Released in 1994, the critically acclaimed album contains hits such as “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star”, “Supersonic” & “Cigarettes and Alchohol”, and topped the charts when it was first released.

On Monday (16 October), Liam announced that he would be heading out on tour in June 2024, where he will perform the album in full. However, he will not be joined by brother Noel, who he has been calling for an Oasis reunion with for years.

Sharing the news, Liam, 51, said that Definitely Maybe was “the most important album of the Nighties bar none”.

“I’m bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe tour,” he said. “I wouldn’t be anywhere without [the album] and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together LG x.”

As well as seeing Liam perform the big hits from Definitely Maybe, fans will also get the chance to watch the rocker play rarely performed album tracks from the record and other Oasis deep cuts and B-sides from the same era the album was released.

Liam will perform across the UK and Ireland for the tour, which will culminate in a show at Manchester’s new arena Co-Op Live. Scheduled to open in May 2024, the 23,500-capacity venue is due to be the biggest venue in the country.

Liam (right) will go on tour without Noel (PA)

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 20 October at 9am. You can buy tickets here.

The tour dates can be seen below:

Saturday 1 June – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

Monday 3 June – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

Thursday 6 June – London, The O2

Friday 7 June – London, The O2

Monday 10 June – London, The O2

Saturday 15 June – Manchester, Co-op Live

Sunday 16 June – Manchester, Co-op Live

Wednesday 19 June – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Thursday 20 June – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Sunday 23 June – Dublin, 3Arena

Monday 24 June – Dublin, 3Arena

Thursday 27 June – Manchester, Co-op Live

Fans will likely be disappointed to hear that an Oasis “reunion” is going ahead without collaboration from Noel. Animosity between the brothers has remained since their split in 2009.

Typically, Liam has been the ones to lead calls for a reunion, with Noel shutting down reports any kind of reconciliation is on the cards.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Speaking in March, however, Noel said: “[Liam’s] got my number. He’s got my manager’s number. Call us.

“He should get his people to call my people to call my people. They know who they are. They know where we are. Stop talking on the f***ing internet and let’s see what you’ve got to say.”