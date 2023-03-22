Liam Gallagher addresses Oasis reunion rumours after Noel told him to ‘call’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liam Gallagher has addressed ongoing speculation surrounding a potential Oasis reunion.

For years, fans have hoped that brothers and former bandmates Liam and Noel might be able to reconcile, after Oasis split in 2009.

Liam has typically been the one calling to make the reunion happen, while Noel has previously shut down claims that Oasis were set to get back together.

However, in a recent interview with a French radio station, Noel said in response to a reunion question: "[Liam’s] got my number. He’s got my manager’s number. Call us."

“He should get his people to call my people to call my people. They know who they are. They know where we are,”he told France Inter.

"Stop talking on the f***ing internet and let’s see what you’ve got to say,” he continued.

Now, Liam appears to have replied to his comments in a tweet posted on Wednesday (22 March).

"Here’s how I see it the little fella aka potato has done a lot of damage to Oasis as a band / brand,” he began.

“He’s got a lot of making up to do not just to me but to you the fans the people that put us where we are tday as you were LG x,” Liam added.

Oasis haven’t performed together since 2009, when Noel Gallagher left the band.

The pair have famously feuded ever since, with fans urging the brothers to reunite for an Oasis reunion.

The brothers have since enjoyed successful solo careers. Noel, who played Glastonbury last year, is set to release his forthcoming album Council Skies in June.