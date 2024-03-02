Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liam Gallagher has said that he will no longer offer “olive branches” to his brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel.

The Gallagher siblings have been estranged since the Britpop band broke up in 2009, though Liam has repeatedly voiced a desire in recent years to reform.

In a new interview with The Independent to promote his latest collaboration with The Stone Roses’ John Squire, Liam spoke about the rift between him and Noel, and suggested that he would no longer be seeking to patch things up.

“Haven’t seen him for ages, man,” Liam said of his brother. “But I think he was at me mam’s the other weekend. He seems to be doing well, man. Seems to be a lot happier in his skin. Surprise sur-f***ing-prise.”

Asked whether he would be the one to break the stalemate, Liam responded: “Not me, man. All my f***ing olive branches have gone. I’ve got none left.”

Despite this, the Beady Eye singer said that he would be delighted if his brother were to reach out.

“One hundred per cent. He’s my brother, I love him,” he said.

Noel and Liam Gallagher on stage together in 2008 (Getty Images)

Rumours of a potential Oasis reunion have continued to rumble since the band split, despite the roadblock of the sibling falling out.

In January, Liam reflected on the end of the band, claiming that his life “caved in” when Noel decided to leave the “Wonderwall” group.

At the time of the breakup, Noel shared a statement on the band’s website, saying that he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”.

Addressing the suggestion that it was his own antisocial behaviour that had prompted his brother to walk out, Liam asserted that it had been his “behaviour since day one”.

“That’s what made Oasis what it was,” he added. “I wasn’t any different, but all of a sudden, he’s turned into Ronan Keating or some soft c***, going, ‘We can’t have that behaviour.’”

Liam Gallagher in 2022 (Getty Images for Bauer Media)

Liam previously claimed that they had been offered a fee of £100m to reform the band, which Noel allegedly turned down.

Noel, however, disputed his brother’s claim during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show.

“Why do you say ‘it’s not necessarily untrue’ – because it is untrue. There isn’t £100m in the music business between all of us,” he said.

“If anybody wants to offer me £100m now, I’ll say it now, I’ll do it. I’ll do it for £100m. Ludicrous. What is funny though is that I think Liam actually believes it, which is the funny thing.”

Oasis unknowingly performed their last ever show at the V Festival in Straffordshire on 22 August 2009, closing their set with a trifecta of hits: “Don’t Look Back in Anger”, “Champagne Supernova” and a cover of The Beatles 1967 classic “I Am the Walrus”.