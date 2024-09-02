Liam Gallagher rages at Noel over £350 ticket prices in resurfaced tweet

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Liam Gallagher has been criticised for an old social media post complaining about his brother’s tour ticket prices in the wake of the Oasis ticket scandal.

Fans who made it through the hours-long queue for tickets to the group’s 2025 reunion tour this weekend were shocked that the cost for general standing tickets had risen as a result of Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing policy, which saw the cost of tickets double in some cases.

For the new Manchester shows, a general admission standing ticket was expected to cost £150 but that price had risen to £355 under the dynamic pricing policy that reflects increased demand.

In the resurfaced post, Liam had written on X/Twitter in 2017: “350 dollars to go and see rkid in USA what a c*** when will it all stop as you were LG x.”

Oasis fans were quick to point out the “hypocrisy” of Liam’s historic post, as those ticket prices for Noel’s America tour now match the band’s dynamic pricing tickets.

“Well this is evergreen,” one person said.

Meanwhile, another user added: “£380 for a ‘reactively priced’ GA when people had spent three hours queuing. What sort of c*** would do that? As you were. BA x.”

Oasis band members Noel and Liam Gallagher ( PA Wire )

One fan, at the time, had even heartbreakingly determined Liam’s stance on ticket prices to stand him in good stead for getting tickets to the Oasis reunion.

“Shocking price,” they wrote in response to Liam’s post seven years ago. “But this tweet bodes well for if/when Oasis reunion tickets go on sale. Fair prices all round!!”

It was a morning of mixed emotions on Saturday as tickets were released first for Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, at 8am, then in the UK for London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Cardiff at 9am.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Liam has been criticised for a historic tweet following the Oasis ticket scandal ( X/Twitter )

Fans who set their alarms found themselves waiting in lengthy queues, as they shared screenshots informing them they were 352,856th or 430,720th in line.

Some complained they were being forced to wait in a queue simply to get on the websites for Ticketmaster, SeeTickets and Gigs and Tours.

One disgruntled fan wrote on X/Twitter: “Ticketmaster just put me in a queue TO VIEW ITS WEBSITE, and at that point, I’m just like, I actually don’t want to see Oasis enough to withstand this abuse.”

As tickets went on sale, fans reported the websites crashing altogether as demand surged and the band issued a further warning that any being resold at inflated prices could be “cancelled”.

This didn’t appear to prevent resale sites such as Viagogo and StubHub listing tickets for as much as £7,025 for a single seated ticket at Wembley Stadium, while the cheapest standing tickets available on StubHub were listed from £842 each.

Addressing the resale tickets, Oasis wrote on X/Twitter: “Tickets appearing on other secondary ticketing sites are either counterfeit or will be cancelled by the promoters.”