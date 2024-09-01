✕ Close Oasis announce reunion tour

Thousands of Oasis fans have been left empty-handed and frustrated after struggling to nab tickets to the group’s 2025 reunion tour.

Tickets went on sale at 9am on Saturday and were expected to be sold out in minutes, but instead many waited in online queues for up to 10 hours, only to be kicked off booking websites with “Error 503” messages appearing on their screens.

Just after 7pm, Oasis and Ticketmaster finally announced that tickets had sold out.

Some of those who did manage to make it through the queue to select tickets for Cardiff, Edinburgh, Dublin, London and Manchester found that the cost for general standing tickets had risen unexpectedly as a result of Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing policy, which saw the cost of tickets double in some cases.

For the Manchester shows, for example, a general admission standing ticket was expected to cost £150 but that price had risen to £355 under the dynamic pricing policy that reflects increased demand.

However, Oasis has warned against buying resale tickets at inflated prices with companies other than its promoter, saying those tickets will not be valid.

The British rock band announced their long-awaited reunion on Tuesday (27 August), with brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher set to join one another onstage for the first time since their split in 2009.