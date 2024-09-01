Oasis reunion tickets live: Furious fans accuse Ticketmaster of upping prices as UK and Ireland shows sell out
Oasis, the biggest British band of the last 30 years, are finally reforming after brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher made peace
Thousands of Oasis fans have been left empty-handed and frustrated after struggling to nab tickets to the group’s 2025 reunion tour.
Tickets went on sale at 9am on Saturday and were expected to be sold out in minutes, but instead many waited in online queues for up to 10 hours, only to be kicked off booking websites with “Error 503” messages appearing on their screens.
Just after 7pm, Oasis and Ticketmaster finally announced that tickets had sold out.
Some of those who did manage to make it through the queue to select tickets for Cardiff, Edinburgh, Dublin, London and Manchester found that the cost for general standing tickets had risen unexpectedly as a result of Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing policy, which saw the cost of tickets double in some cases.
For the Manchester shows, for example, a general admission standing ticket was expected to cost £150 but that price had risen to £355 under the dynamic pricing policy that reflects increased demand.
However, Oasis has warned against buying resale tickets at inflated prices with companies other than its promoter, saying those tickets will not be valid.
The British rock band announced their long-awaited reunion on Tuesday (27 August), with brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher set to join one another onstage for the first time since their split in 2009.
Dan Walker has led the mass complaints against Ticketmaster, which has been branded “disgusting” and “nasty” after a disastrous day for thousands of Oasis fans.
Jacob Stolworthy reports:
Will extra dates be added as Irish Oasis fans power through Dublin ticket supply?
Oasis fans be ready. There are already rumours swirling around more Oasis gigs in Ireland as Dublin shows became the first to officially sell out.
A showbiz source told the Irish Sun: “The demand in Ireland to see Oasis is absolutely massive.
“The tickets this morning will be snapped up in minutes and there will be thousands upon thousands left disappointed if it stayed at just the two.”
They added: “The Gallaghers love Ireland, the demand is there so it’s very likely to happen.
“And what is being examined is two extra concerts the following weekend to the two already announced.”
Hotels in Dublin charging thousands for hopeful
Once you have got to the front of the day long online queues and grabbed the pricy “in demand” standing room tickets you still have to find accommodation if you are travelling to catch Oasis.
But the manager of Irish rap group Kneecap has revealed that people looking for hotels on the Dublin leg at Croke Park are selling for more than £5,000 a night.
Ticketmaster explains surge in Oasis ‘in demand’ prices
Ticketmaster has explained how prices for ‘in-demand’ tickets are set as fans complained that some tickets had nearly doubled in price from the initial face value. Ticketmaster shared a link to their website explaining that ‘platinum’ or ‘in demand’ tickets are “market-based”.
“Promoters and artists set ticket prices. Prices can either be fixed or market-based,” it said. “Market-based tickets are labelled as ‘platinum’ or ‘in demand’.”
Calls for investigation into Ticketmaster
Dublin Fine Gael MEP Regina Doherty has called for an investigation into Ticketmaster by the Competition and Consumer Commission (CCPC) due to the pricing structure and advertising of the gigs.
“When ticket prices were advertised earlier this week, standing tickets in Croke Park were €86.50 plus booking fees, but when many people eventually got through the online queue this morning, they were faced with the exact same ticket at a price of €415.50,” she said.
“That’s not transparent advertising and certainly not fair to consumers.”
“The EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) has sections included specifically to ensure large platforms that control aspects of the digital economy don’t just make up their own rules that are unfair for consumers. I think Ticketmaster’s ‘in-demand’ pricing structure certainly needs investigating in this context.
“Every ticket for these gigs was always going to be ‘in-demand’ so slapping an extra label and €300 on some standing tickets is just extortionate.”
Ms Doherty said there is “more than enough evidence” in the aftermath of the Oasis sale to further investigate the pricing and advertising of larger gigs and added that she will be writing to the European Commission to ask them to examine their role at an EU level.
Dan Walker among the famous faces calling out Ticketmaster experience
Zarah Sultana, the MP for Coventry South, 5 News presenter Dan Walker and Newsnight host Victoria Derbyshire all posted about trying to get tickets for Oasis’ reunion tour shows after they went on sale at 9am on Saturday.
Derbyshire wrote on X that she was in the online Ticketmaster queue, shortly after the sale began and said she was still there an hour later.
At about 11.23am, the 55-year-old BBC journalist, who occasionally hosts Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, appeared to question if anyone was getting through to purchases Oasis Live 25 passes.
She wrote: “Has anyone actually managed to get a ticket today yet?”
Former BBC Breakfast presenter Walker wrote: “There has got to be a fairer, simpler, more efficient way of selling tickets that isn’t so open to touts, scammers, resellers & bots #Oasis.
“In the queue, out of the queue, refresh / don’t refresh, wait in line, back of the line, accused of being a bot … timed out.”
Labour MP Ms Sultana shared screenshots from Ticketmaster’s website of her trying to get two passes for an Oasis show at London’s Wembley gig, before her session was “suspended” by the site.
Noel Gallagher’s daughter calls out ‘ageism and misogyny’ among some Oasis fans
Noel Gallagher’s daughter Anais has hit out at a section of Oasis fans for “ageism” and “misogyny”, as a desperate scramble for tickets has led to some rancour among the band’s fanbase.
Waterboys singer blasts Ticketmaster surge pricing
Mike Scott the lead singer of The Waterboys has blasted Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing” policy claiming his band would never use it as it is a “rip off against the spirit of rock’n’roll”.
Responding to a fan blasting Oasis tickets that were being sold for more than three times face value Mr Scott hit out at artists who “opt in” to dynamic pricing.
The Whole Of The Moon Singer posted on X: “My band won’t do dynamic pricing coz it’s a ripoff against the spirit of rock’n’roll. If it happens the artist has either agreed to it or is oblivious/out of it/doesn’t care/naive.”
He added: “[Boosted ticket prices] likely to be split between promoters & artist. They may have a % deal, common in the music industry, where the artist gets a guaranteed % of the ‘take’ once profit is assured and a certain amount of tickets are sold. The higher the prices, the greater the take.”
The staggering amount Oasis fans are willing to pay for reunion tour tickets
Noel Gallagher smiles in behind-the-scenes photos with brother Liam after mending feud
Behind-the-scenes images released by Oasis see the Gallagher brothers smiling together as they prepare for their much-anticipated reunion tour.
