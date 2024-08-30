Support truly

With Oasis tour tickets set to go on sale, Noel Gallagher has addressed his fall-out with brother Liam in his “first interview” since their reunion was announced.

Earlier this week, the band revealed they would play 14 shows in the UK and Ireland in 2025.

After “unprecedented demand”, three additional shows were added to their schedule. They also ruled themselves out of an appearance at Glastonbury next summer following intense fan speculation.

On Thursday (29 August), with Oasis fever in overdrive, one fan couldn’t believe their luck when they ran into Noel during a shopping trip in London.

Steve Sheward was with his four children during the chance encounter and, in a video that has since gone viral, he can be seen telling them that Noel was part of “dad’s legendary band”.

His daughter then asks: “Wait – is he getting back with his brother?” Following this, another of Sheward’s children asks Noel why he fell out with Liam.

Noel says in response: “Why did I fall out with him? ;Cause he stole my teddy bear,” to which the boy replies: “You’re lying.” Noel then quips: “I’m not lying – he stole it in 1978.”

Noel Gallagher first "interview" since announcement of Oasis Reunion



The singer can also be seen laughing when another youngster, unconvinced by his tall tale, says to him: “You’re fake – see ya.”

Noel can later be seen conversing with Sheward’s children while walking down the street after leaving the shop.

Noel Gallagher asked about Liam bust-up by kids while shopping in London ( Steve Sheward )

Oasis fan account Oasis Mania shared the video on X/Twitter, calling the encounter: “Noel Gallagher’s first ‘interview’ since announcement of Oasis Reunion.”

The reunion shows will be the first time the Gallagher brothers have performed together since their split in 2009.

Tickets will go on general sale on Saturday 31 August. While fans have to enter a pre-sale ballot to be able to purchase tickets, success in the ballot does not necessarily guarantee you’ll be able to attend the show.

Instead, they will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Successful entrants will be contacted by 5pm BST with pre-sale access information.