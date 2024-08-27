Oasis appear to address Glastonbury rumours in reunion announcement

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Oasis has appeared to address Glastonbury rumours while announcing the band will embark on a reunion tour, 15 years after splitting up.

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have buried the hatchet after an infamous backstage bust-up ahead of a 2009 festival date in Paris. Over the last 15 years, the pair have repeatedly fielded – and fuelled – reports of a reunion, and will now perform together for a run of 14 shows in the UK and Ireland next summer.

Music lovers are now speculating Oasis will headline Glastonbury due to the fact their confirmed tour dates arrive just after Glastonbury is due to take place, from 25 to 29 June 2025.

However, as “Glastonbury” became the top trend on social media in the UK in the wake of the band’s official announcement, Oasis’s post was updated to include the sentence: “These dates will be the bands exclusive European appearances”

This appears to shut down suggestion that Oasis will kick off their reunion tour with a Glastonbury headline slot.

While numerous Glastonbury fan accounts shared the update with their followers, many said they were unconvinced by the update – and believe it’s a convenient way of putting people off the scent.

Glastonbury headliners are not officially announced until after tickets have gone on sale in October. Next year’s edition of the music festival will be the last one before a fallow year in 2026.

Other artists rumoured to be headlining Glastonbury in 2025 include Eminem, Rihanna and Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, who will play a postponed European date the same month as Glastonbury is due to take place.

There have been a number of hints in recent months that Oasis would reform. This included a surprise interview last week where Noel offered some rare praise of his younger brother.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Liam Gallagher of Oasis ( Getty Images )

Both Noel and Liam have enjoyed successful solo careers since their split – Liam as a singer-songwriter and Noel with his band the High Flying Birds. While both artists have appeared at Glastonbury as part of their solo ventures, their last performance as Oasis occurred in 2004.