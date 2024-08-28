Oasis pre-sale ticket ballot: How to boost chances for London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Dublin shows
Brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher will reunite onstage for the first time in 16 years when they head out on their massive 2025 stadium tour
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Oasis fans are now steeling themselves for the inevitable feeding frenzy when tickets to the band’s 2025 reunion tour go on sale this week.
The British rock band announced their long-awaited reunion on Tuesday (27 August), with brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher set to join one another onstage for the first time since their split in 2009.
Tickets are going on general sale on Saturday 31 August, with a pre-sale open to fans who have entered a ballot that closes today (Wednesday 28 August).
How does the pre-sale work?
The pre-sale ballot of tickets comes before the general sale and will take place on Friday 30 August
Registration for the ballot is open now and will close at 7pm BST on Wednesday 28 August. Fans who apply must fill out their contact details and answer a general knowledge question about the band.
Success in the ballot does not necessarily guarantee tickets, which will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.
Oasis have said that the ballot was set up to “ensure the maximum number of fans have a fair opportunity to access tickets”.
The band behind hits such as “Champagne Supernova”, “Rock’n’Roll Star” and “Cigarettes and Alcohol” also warned that emails confirming people have registered might be slow to arrive, due to the “extremely high volume of entries”.
Successful applicants will receive a further email with access information on Friday morning.
Oasis have yet to confirm how much tickets to their 2025 tour will cost.
An announcement is scheduled to go out regarding all ticket prices, including Platinum and VIP, on Thursday 29 August (two days before the general sale begins).
Fans will be able to buy four tickets each.
JULY 2025
4 July – Cardiff, Principality Stadium
5 July – Cardiff, Principality Stadium
11 July – Manchester, Heaton Park
12 July – Manchester, Heaton Park
19 July – Manchester, Heaton Park
20 July – Manchester, Heaton Park
25 July – London, Wembley Stadium
26 July – London, Wembley Stadium
AUGUST 2025
2 August – London, Wembley Stadium
3 August – London, Wembley Stadium
8 August – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
9 August – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
16 August – Dublin, Croke Park
17 August – Dublin, Croke Park
Where can I buy tickets from?
Tickets for the UK tour dates will go on sale at 9am on Saturday 31 August and will be available from ticketmaster.co.uk, gigsandtours.com, and seetickets.com. Dublin tickets will available from 8am that same day from www.ticketmaster.ie.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments