Oasis fans are now steeling themselves for the inevitable feeding frenzy when tickets to the band’s 2025 reunion tour go on sale this week.

The British rock band announced their long-awaited reunion on Tuesday (27 August), with brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher set to join one another onstage for the first time since their split in 2009.

Tickets are going on general sale on Saturday 31 August, with a pre-sale open to fans who have entered a ballot that closes today (Wednesday 28 August).

How does the pre-sale work?

The pre-sale ballot of tickets comes before the general sale and will take place on Friday 30 August

Registration for the ballot is open now and will close at 7pm BST on Wednesday 28 August. Fans who apply must fill out their contact details and answer a general knowledge question about the band.

Success in the ballot does not necessarily guarantee tickets, which will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Liam and Noel Gallagher pictured in a new photo accompanying their reunion announcement ( EPA )

Oasis have said that the ballot was set up to “ensure the maximum number of fans have a fair opportunity to access tickets”.

The band behind hits such as “Champagne Supernova”, “Rock’n’Roll Star” and “Cigarettes and Alcohol” also warned that emails confirming people have registered might be slow to arrive, due to the “extremely high volume of entries”.

Successful applicants will receive a further email with access information on Friday morning.

Oasis have yet to confirm how much tickets to their 2025 tour will cost.

An announcement is scheduled to go out regarding all ticket prices, including Platinum and VIP, on Thursday 29 August (two days before the general sale begins).

Fans will be able to buy four tickets each.

JULY 2025

4 July – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5 July – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11 July – Manchester, Heaton Park

12 July – Manchester, Heaton Park

19 July – Manchester, Heaton Park

20 July – Manchester, Heaton Park

25 July – London, Wembley Stadium

26 July – London, Wembley Stadium

AUGUST 2025

2 August – London, Wembley Stadium

3 August – London, Wembley Stadium

8 August – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9 August – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

16 August – Dublin, Croke Park

17 August – Dublin, Croke Park

Where can I buy tickets from?

Tickets for the UK tour dates will go on sale at 9am on Saturday 31 August and will be available from ticketmaster.co.uk, gigsandtours.com, and seetickets.com. Dublin tickets will available from 8am that same day from www.ticketmaster.ie.