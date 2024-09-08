Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Oasis have released the question for the next set of ticket ballots for the two extra Wembley Stadium shows that the band announced for their 2025 reunion tour.

In a press release, it was announced on Wednesday (September 4) that a new “invitation-only ballot ticket sale strategy” has been devised for the two new Wembley shows “as a small step towards making amends for the situation”.

“Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with Ticketmaster,” the statement adds.

It also promises to be “far smoother for fans by reducing the stress and time it takes to obtain” tickets.

Those who missed out on the tickets last weekend should have now received an email asking them to enter the ballot as well as a new quiz question.

Previously fans were asked to name who the band’s original drummer was but have now been asked to name: ‘When did Oasis last play Wembley Stadium?’

Avid fans might already know the answer but for those that need some help we can tell you that the answer is 12 July 2009 as part of their ‘Dig Out Your Soul’ tour.

On Saturday evening, Oasis released a press statement about the new system. They said: “Additional Wembley Dates - Private Ballot Information. Invitations to enter the private ballot will be sent overnight tonight (Saturday) to eligible fans we have been able to identify.

“If you signed into your Ticketmaster UK account on Saturday, 31st August, and were able to join a queue for a specific show, but didn’t get a ticket-then you may be eligible to take part and will receive an email on how to register for the ballot. Keep an eye on the inbox associated with your Ticketmaster account, and don’t forget to check your junk mail.

“Once successfully registered, you will be entered into the ballot for a code for access to the final Wembley on sale. Due to the demand for the shows and to avoid last week’s long queues, codes will be strictly limited. Entry to the ballot does not guarantee you will receive a code.

“The ballot is only open to invited fans. You must register with the email to which your invitation was sent and which is registered with your Ticketmaster account. All other entries will be discounted. If you do not receive an email then unfortunately you will not be eligible for the ballot. You will be automatically discounted from the ballot, even if you go through the registration process.”

A screengrab from the Ticketmaster website showing an error message (PA) ( PA Wire )

Tickets for the band’s comeback were met with an overwhelming demand, leading many to be disappointed, coupled with outrage about the inflated prices.

Fans who made it through the hours-long queue for tickets this weekend were shocked that the cost for general standing tickets had risen as a result of Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing policy, which saw the cost of tickets double in some cases.