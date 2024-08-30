Oasis reunion tour ticket prices revealed as fans prepare for pre-sale release – live
Oasis, the biggest British band of the last 30 years, are finally reforming after brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher made peace
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Oasis fans are preparing for the release of tickets to their reunion tour in 2025.
The British rock band announced their long-awaited reunion on Tuesday (27 August), with brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher set to join one another onstage for the first time since their split in 2009.
While tickets will go on general sale on Saturday 31 August, a pre-sale will be available for eager fans who have entered a ballot that closed on Wednesday (28 August). Fans who applied had to fill out their contact details and answer a general knowledge question about the band.
Success in the ballot does not necessarily guarantee tickets, which will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.
The band behind hits such as “Champagne Supernova”, “Rock’n’Roll Star” and “Cigarettes and Alcohol” have warned that emails confirming people have registered might be slow to arrive, due to the “extremely high volume of entries”.
Standing tickets at Wembley will cost fans £151.25, with the same tickets in Cardiff and Edinburgh slightly cheaper at £150 and £151 respectively.
A seat to watch the band at London’s Wembley Stadium begins at £74.25, with the most expensive ticket a £506.25 pre-show party, exhibition and seated package.
The cheapest seats are Cardiff’s Principality Stadium shows, which will set you back £73, and Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium at £74, according to Manchester-based promoter SJM Concerts, which runs the website Gigs And Tours.
How much will Liam and Noel Gallagher earn from the Oasis 2025 reunion tour?
How much will Liam and Noel earn from the Oasis 2025 reunion tour?
Rock’n’roll stars are set to cash in as tickets to their 2025 reunion tour go on sale along with exclusive new merch, vinyl and anniversary reissues
Liam Gallagher appears to look furiously at Noel during penultimate Oasis gig in resurfaced footage
‘We were all cabbaged beyond belief’: 30 years of Oasis’s masterpiece debut Definitely Maybe
There’s a good few seconds at the start of Definitely Maybe, three decades old this week, where you might think you’ve put on an Eagles record. A very country riff strikes up over a grungy chunk of guitar, like a distant glimpse of the Californian dream – a sonic oasis, if you like. Ten seconds later, determined drums kick in, the guitar accelerates like a drag race to glory and a voice rises from the Manchester gutter, demanding the stars. “I live my life in the city, there’s no easy way out,” sang Liam as “Rock ‘N’ Roll Star” took flight, the ultimate example of manifesting one’s ambitions into cold, hard reality.
‘We were cabbaged beyond belief’: 30 years of Oasis’s debut Definitely Maybe
Hell has frozen over as the famously feuding Gallagher brothers set aside their differences and announce their reunion tour for next year. To mark the occasion, Mark Beaumont revisits the album that started it all
Oasis are a band like no other – the reunion hype is fully justified
Naysayers might ask why a band reunion is generating so much hype when plenty of their Britpop peers have done the same in recent years. Blur returned to Wembley in July 2023, the same month that Pulp sold out Finsbury Park as part of their massive UK tour.
But no other rock band of their time really compares when it comes to that narrative arc: the humble origins, the difficult childhoods then the rise to global fame. The partying, the excess. Then the Romulus and Remus-level fallout of 2009, when Liam squared off with his brother in a backstage room at Rock en Seine festival in Paris, wielding Noel’s guitar “like an axe”. And now, the reconciliation.
Roisin O’Connor reports:
Oasis are a band like no other – the reunion hype is fully justified
The storied rock band have finally announced their long-awaited reunion, and the timing couldn’t have been better, says Roisin O’Connor
All the times Noel and Liam Gallagher shut down Oasis reunion rumours
Inside the Oasis reunion – and who really made it happen
Those closest to the deal have said that the atmosphere was “electric” on the set of a top-secret photoshoot for the poster which will be used in the comeback tour.
Even insiders on the project didn’t believe they’d ever “see the day the brothers would stand side by side again”. Insiders told The Sun: “It was a pinch me moment to have Noel and Liam together. It has taken a lot to get them to this point, but they’re thinking of the fans.”
Full report at the link below
Inside the Oasis reunion – and who really made it happen
The speculation – and who knows, even the greatest feud in rock history – is finally over. Zoë Beaty reveals how the writing was on the (wonder) wall long before today, but warns that with a year to go before the band goes live, there are still a few bumps in the road ahead…
Oasis announce three new UK tour dates after ‘unprecedented demand’
Lydia Spencer-Elliott reports:
Oasis have announced three more tour dates after “unprecedented demand” following their reunion.
Days after the band revealed they would return to play 14 shows across the UK and Ireland in summer 2025, they have added further shows in Manchester, London and Edinburgh to the their schedule
These dates include 16 July in Manchester, 30 July in London and 12 August in Edinburgh. Tickets for all shows will go on sale at 9am on 31 August.
The additional tour dates will mean the band are scheduled to play five nights at Wembley, five in Manchester and three in Scotland.
Oasis announce three new UK tour dates after ‘unprecedented demand’
Extra shows will be performed in Manchester, Edinburgh and London
Oasis reunion tour 2025: How to get tickets to see Noel and Liam in Manchester, London and Dublin
Here’s everything we know about how to get tickets:
Tickets for the UK tour dates will go on sale at 9am on Saturday 31 August and be available from ticketmaster.co.uk, gigsandtours.com, and seetickets.com. Dublin tickets will available from 8am that same day from www.ticketmaster.ie.
A pre-sale ballot will take place on Friday 30 August. To register, fans must enter a ballot that closes by 7pm on Wednesday 28 August. Here’s how to enter.
How to get tickets to the Oasis reunion tour
‘The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned’ the band tweeted
Noel and Liam Gallagher: Inside Britain’s most infamous sibling rivalry – and what led them to reunite
Oh, brother. From Cain and Abel to Prince Harry and Prince William, the annals of history are filled with fraternal rivalries. But has there ever been a sibling spat quite as bitter – and as public – as that between Noel and Liam Gallagher?
This week, the sibling frontmen of the hit Mancunian rock group Oasis announced that they were reforming the band for a much-hyped UK stadium tour, after 15 years of estrangement.
When the “Wonderwall” hitmakers disbanded in 2009, Noel and Liam’s once-brotherly relationship became arid and inhospitable: no Oasis, just desert.
Noel and Liam Gallagher: Inside Britain’s most infamous sibling rivalry
The turbulent personal history of the Britpop bandmates
Oasis ticket prices announced as three new dates added
Oasis ticket prices have been announced after three more dates were added in Manchester, London and Edinburgh for the Britpop band’s reunion tour.
A seat to watch the band at London’s Wembley Stadium begins at £74.25, with the most expensive ticket a £506.25 pre-show party, exhibition and seated package.
The cheapest seats are Cardiff’s Principality Stadium shows, which will set you back £73, and Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium at £74, according to Manchester-based promoter SJM Concerts, which runs the website Gigs And Tours.
Before the announcement for UK shows, Irish promoters MCD said on its website that the price of both of the two Croke Park gigs in Dublin will start at 86.50 euros (£72.75) without booking fees.
In the band’s home city of Manchester, tickets start from £148.50, with only standing available alongside a number of hospitality and luxury packages.
Oasis ticket prices announced as three new dates added
This is how much you’ll have to fork out to see the band in 2025
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments