Liam Gallagher angrily responds to Oasis’ Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination

Liam Gallagher did not mince words when he angrily reacted to Oasis’ recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination.

The English singer-songwriter, 51, performed with the rock band for 18 years before the five-piece group split in 2009 following a bitter feud between Liam and his bandmate and older brother, Noel Gallagher, which has yet to come to an end.

On Saturday (10 February), the “Don’t Look Back in Anger” group was included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s shortlist of nominees for its class of 2024.

Liam responded to the honour on Monday (12 February), tweeting: “F*** the Rock n Roll hall of fame its [sic] full of BUMBACLARTS LG x.”

When asked by fans in the comments whether he really did not want Oasis to win, the rocker replied: “I honestly feel there’s something very fish about those awards.”

He later quipped: “I don’t need some wank award by some geriatric in a cowboy hat.”

In a separate comment, a fan asked if any other Oasis band members would attend the ceremony should they win the award.

“The little fella loves hanging out with celebrities so he’d prob go,” Liam responded, seemingly in reference to Noel. “As for me I’m washing my hair and having a pedicure and a manicure.”

In an interview last month, Liam reflected on the aftermath of Noel, 56, leaving Oasis, telling The Guardian that his life “caved in” when his brother decided to leave the band.

He expressed surprise at Noel citing his rowdy behaviour as a reason for ending the band.

“That’s what made Oasis what it was,” Liam said. “I wasn’t any different, but all of a sudden, he’s turned into Ronan Keating or some soft c***, going, ‘We can’t have that behaviour.’”

After his departure, Noel went on to form his band - Noel Gallagher and the High Flying Birds - the following year, and continued to achieve commercial and critical success.

Along with Oasis, Mary J Blige, Mariah Carey, Cher, the Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Eric B & Rakim, Peter Frampton, Jane’s Addiction, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Sinéad O’Connor, Ozzy Osbourne, Sade and A Tribe Called Quest are among the other shortlist nominees.