Liam Gallagher said “you’ve gotta roll with it” after several people had their Oasis tickets cancelled after Ticketmaster reportedly mistook them for bots.

Fans spoke of having their “dreams crushed” after receiving emails from the ticket-selling website informing them that their tickets to the rock band’s reunion shows were void.

The latest headache came months after fans sat in virtual queues for up to eight hours to secure tickets for Oasis’s long-awaited reunion tour – paying hundreds or even thousands of pounds to see brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher perform together onstage for the first time since 2009.

Ticketmaster has advised anyone affected by cancellations to consult the “Oasis Refunds FAQ” page on its website: “For ticket purchases who believe they have had tickets refunded in error, refer to the email sent by the relevant agent when informed,” a spokesperson said.

Apparently fed up of being grilled about the latest Ticketmaster issue, Liam has now responded to a fan who asked for his thoughts on X.

‘I don’t make the rules [we’re] trying to do the right thing it is what it is I’m the singer get [off] my case,” he wrote on Monday 10 February.

Ticketmaster is currently being investigated over allegations that it deployed the so-called “dynamic pricing” model when Oasis tickets went on sale last year.

Representatives denied using dynamic pricing while being quizzed by MPs last week, with UK managing director Andrew Parsons insisting that the price of tickets on the site was “the price that the artist has worked with us to determine is the price that they want it to be set”.

Asked if Ticketmaster was “ripping off fans who just want to go and see the shows they love”, he responded: “I don’t believe so, no.”

Ticketmaster was the subject of further complaints from music fans on Tuesday (11 February), as Black Sabbath fans tried to get their hands on tickets to Ozzy Osbourne’s farewell show this summer.

The heavy metal legends are playing a final gig at Villa Park in Osbourne’s hometown of Birmingham on 5 July, supported by peers including Metallica, Slayer, Lamb of God and Alice in Chains.

As tickets went on sale on Tuesday (11 February), fans complained of lengthy queue waits on Ticketmaster along with their shock as they discovered how much tickets cost.

“I know it’s for charity but come on now,” one disgruntled fan wrote, sharing a screenshot of a seated ticket priced at £487.50.

“I don’t wanna hear s*** when the pop girlies charge £100 for a ticket,” another music fan said. “Black Sabbath charging £420 for nosebleeds that aren’t VIP is actually f***ing insane.”

All profits from the event will be shared equally between three different charities: Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice.

Announcing his farewell show earlier this month, Osbourne said he felt “blessed” to be able to say farewell with the help of “people whom I love”.

“It’s my time to go Back to the Beginning….time for me to give back to the place where I was born,” he said.

“Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever.”

The Oasis tour is scheduled to begin the day before Osbourne’s gig, on 4 July at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.