Liam Gallagher says U2 frontman Bono isn’t ‘remotely rock ‘n’ roll’

Liam Gallagher has criticised U2, claiming the Irish band “aren’t remotely rock ‘n’ roll”.

The former Oasis star made the comments while responding to the fact that Foo Fighter frontman Dave Grohl called him a “f***ing rock star”.

A fan on Twitter asked Gallagher how he felt about receiving such high praise, to which he responded: “He’s correct the rest of them are usless [sic].”

He then elaborated on his tweet in a new interview with Loudwire, saying: “I mean, not all of them are [useless], but the majority of them are.

“The ones that think they’re rock stars are not, they… just live a very boring f***ing life, and I think rock ‘n’ roll deserves a little bit more than just making music, you know what I mean? You gotta get out there and get yourself – you just gotta live an exciting life.”

He added: “It’s like U2, they pass themselves as a rock ‘n’ roll band, but what the… ? Come on, man, I’ve never seen f***ing Bono, I mean I’ve never seen any of them do anything remotely rock ‘n’ roll.”

Gallagher said U2 should have got “into a bit more naughty stuff” if they wanted be known as rock ‘n’ roll.

He said: “Without a doubt, I think [it’s about] attitude. A lot of people will go, ‘Oh it’s all about music’. But I disagree, I don’t think it’s all about music. Obviously you’ve got a certain degree of, your tunes have gotta be decent enough, but I think attitude goes a long way.

“But, people just think that rock ‘n’ roll kind of sounds a bit silly and a bit stupid, but it means a lot to me. I’d rather be that than f***ing some politically correct f***ing idiot.”

This is not the first time Gallagher has criticised U2. In 2017, he said he would rather “eat my own s***” than listen to “beige [those] f***s”.

Last month, Gallagher admitted that he “went off the rails” when his brother Noel left Oasis in 2009.

The siblings had performed with the band since 1991, but Oasis abruptly came to an end after the pair had an argument just before they were due to perform at a gig in France.

While Liam has shown a desire to reunite with his brother and get the group back together in recent years, there is no official sign of this happening.

Gallagher releases his third studio album, C’mon You Know, on 27 May.